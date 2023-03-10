Why don’t we have a world-class ECE system to match the prices we already pay?

There is widespread recognition of the importance of quality ECE and strong public support for the spending necessary to provide it, writes Virginia Oakly.

Virginia Oakly is a spokesperson for the NZEI Te Riu Roa teaching union.

OPINION: Picture this. An early childhood education (ECE) system where all working parents can place their children into a local centre staffed by highly qualified teachers with time to educate their children because of low child-to-teacher ratios. Parents pay just a small percentage of their monthly income on fees, which are capped on a sliding scale.

Sounds like a dream? It’s reality – for Finnish parents, where public spending on ECE is comparable to what we spend in Aotearoa New Zealand. Despite the introduction of the '20 hours free’ policy in 2007, ECE costs have increased dramatically in New Zealand. Even additional subsidies and cash injections into the system since then, the most recent being a $190m policy announced by then PM Jacinda Ardern last November, have failed to alleviate the rising fee costs imposed on working families.

The $259m ‘FamilyBoost’ policy announced by National this week has put ECE subsidies back in the spotlight. My ECE teacher colleagues and I have some suggestions. After all, we’re the ones dealing with troubling stories about health and safety breaches and regulatory non-compliance, that have led in some instances to the closure of centres. In many ways, the most important pieces of the puzzle are already there.

There is widespread recognition of the importance of quality ECE and strong public support for the spending necessary to provide it. We also have an excellent ECE curriculum – Te Whāriki – which is recognised internationally to be among the very best in the world.

Finally, we have fantastic, highly trained teachers who despite all the difficulties they face in their day-to-day work, still manage to deliver outstanding results for tamariki. Extra cash in the pocket to pay for ECE will be welcome to many families struggling with the increasing cost of living. But simply throwing more money at this won’t solve the problem.

Commentators are already suggesting the inflationary potential of ‘FamilyBoost’, saying it would likely be absorbed by ECE companies hiking fees. It is time to have a serious conversation about ECE in Aotearoa; one outside of election year manevouring, and one that doesn't leave “the market” to solve the education of our youngest children.

We offer six starting points for that conversation. These are based on decades of korero between ECE researchers and academics and the people with boots on the ground, our ECE teachers.

Consider implementing fee caps

It’s important that ECE is affordable and accessible for all. Fee caps have been proven to work to prevent ballooning costs for parents in some of the world’s leading ECE systems in Finland, Sweden and Canada.

Increase financial transparency

Despite all the money sloshing around our ECE system, the Ministry of Education has limited oversight of where all the money comes from and how it is spent. We need transparency over how public money and fees are being used, including how much is being reinvested into quality, and how much profit is being drawn from the sector.

Quality and access as non-negotiables

Quality in ECE means qualified teachers working with small groups of tamariki in well designed and well-equipped facilities. Access means removing all barriers to participation, including financial and geographical barriers. With proper planning we don’t have to choose between quality and access.

Whakamana tamariki, whakamana kaiako

After decades of union advocacy, ECE teachers are finally having their demands for pay parity recognised. The government needs to make good on its promise to deliver pay-parity to all kaiako in ECE, and the opposition needs to commit to ensuring it will continue if there is any change of government.

Turn the tide on private provision

Why is education free from the moment your child turns five, but you pay fees until then? In 2018 the Labour government spoke of ‘turning the tide away from a privatised, profit-focused’ ECE system. That talk has died down significantly. If we want quality public education that is accessible to all then we need to think seriously about phasing out profit taking from our ECE sector.

Take a holistic approach to early years

Economists and policy-makers have long recognised the connection between ECE, paid parental leave, workforce participation and the long-term wellbeing and success of tamariki and young families. It is time that we develop a holistic approach to the support we give whānau and tamariki in the early years.

As members of NZEI Te Riu Roa, we have been advocating around these issues for years. It’s time we had a collective conversation about how we design an ECE system that is accessible, affordable, and of the highest possible quality for generations of tamariki to come.