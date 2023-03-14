Verity Johnson: When did everything - even a BBQ - become so exhaustingly political?

Verity Johnson is an Auckland-based writer and business owner.

“Ooh, I love these,” says a mildly irritating lunch guest, looking down at the beetroot burger I just did on the BBQ. “We have them at work dos….”

The guy behind her in the queue is someone’s obnoxious boyfriend, who is wearing a shirt so loud he has to shout his opinions on immigration over it.

He leans in: “You eat that willingly?”

His laugh shakes the whole garden, rattling the ornamental side table that this chick clearly keeps her cut-glass political opinions on. She sniffs: “Yes, we have a meat free workplace.”

The guy snorts drunkenly like a dog eating too fast, and she bristles in moral superiority like an angry cat watching him. “I think all workplaces should be meat free…”

“That’s some woke left-thought police crap…”

The calm of the backyard on a Sunday afternoon explodes in a shower of morally superior beetroot. Dear God. Is 11am too early for a drink?

Has anyone else noticed this happening to them recently? Finding themselves in the middle of a conversational political firestorm that sparked up seemingly out of nowhere and over nothing?

And, when it does, wondering when everything became so exhaustingly political these days?

Club Burlesque/Andi Crown Verity Johnson asks: when did everything become so political?

It’s not surprising in a sense, given that social media’s logic that everything is a sign-of-the-evil-woke-left or-raging-fascist-right is staining real life conversation like beetroot juice. Plus everyone from your insurance provider to your underwear purveyor feels compelled to speak on political issues these days as part of their ‘corporate responsibility’.

But what’s surprising to me is the vehemence in it all. This isn’t just an office-based stance on climate change, it’s an attack on the other person’s whole being.

Take beetroot-gate. Veggie Girl thinks Loud Shirt is irresponsible in life. Loud Shirt thinks Veggie Girl is telling everyone to be more conscious of climate change, and is telling him how to live, and is therefore telling him off. And he rips the stuffing out of her like he’s tearing into a supermarket chicken.

Because that’s what we’ve done to political discussion. We’ve made everything political personal, and everything personal political, fusing them so tightly it’s impossible to have a discussion about one without the other. As such, every political statement is a personal attack. It’s someone telling you how to live or refusing to be told how to live in life. And everything becomes exhaustingly charged.

And I don’t know about you, but personally I hate both sides of this mentality.

I find Veggie Girl infuriatingly pious, and Loud Shirt reminds me of a cross between Wayne Brown and a Joe Pesci character. But what I find most irritating of all isn’t just the insecurity, predictability, intellectual rigidity, or joyless-tasteless-brainless-godless-stupidity of it all.

It’s how it makes everyone else feel about politics.

It feels like politics is now a boujee bun fight. Between, what Max Rashbrooke calls, the ‘Kelburn Left’, (ceramic necklaces, works in government, subsequently very used to telling people what to do) and the ‘Remuera Right,’ (G Wagon, works in construction, built a whole life off no-one telling them what to do.)

And everyone else, the silent middle and ignored blue collar, just gets pissed off at all this personal, pretentious posturing and turns off.

Or what’s worse, it derails conversations about structural reform by making it All About You And Your Life. Discussions around climate change or housing inequality morph into cow-milk shame or a pull-yourself-up-by your-bootstraps rant, making real conversation virtually impossible.

In fact, the only thing our current political attitude does is create a pissed off silent group in the middle. We’re increasingly turning into my Gran and reaching for a gin just to get through lunch.