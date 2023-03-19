Two professionals take on ChatGPT, asking it the most common questions they receive, and giving feedback on how well the chatbot does, and whether they feel their jobs are threatened.

Tracy Watkins is Sunday Star-Times editor

OPINION: As a 50-something journalist, I can still remember the days when stories were written on imperial typewriters fed with carbon paper. When we needed to do some research, we consulted the librarian, who thumbed through a stack of old news cuttings for what we needed.

Newsrooms now are a fraction of the size they used to be back then. Computers, and the internet, transformed the media landscape, and bought about equally big societal shifts.

So having lived through so much change I’ve probably been a bit blasé about the latest iteration of AI, ChatGPT. Until this week when, curious, I asked it about myself then asked it to write an editorial in my style.

It banged out “my” editorial in about 5 seconds.

READ MORE:

* The infernal reo machine: Speaking my indigenous language with new AI

* Revolutionary AI is coming for a top earning industry near you

* Can I trust ChatGPT for medical advice?



Here’s a taste of what it wrote: “Artificial intelligence, or AI, is a rapidly developing field that is poised to revolutionise the way we live, work, and interact with each other. From healthcare to transportation, from entertainment to finance, the possibilities of AI are endless. But with great power comes great responsibility, and as we embrace this new technology, it is essential that we consider the ethical implications of its use”.

OK, I could have written that.

It went on to examine AI’s flaws as well as its benefits. Some I hadn't thought of.

It then concluded: “In the end, the rise of AI is a game-changer for our future. It has the potential to transform our world in ways we can't even imagine. But it is up to us to ensure that we use this technology wisely, and that we don't lose sight of the human values that are at the heart of everything we do. Only then can we truly harness the power of AI to create a better, more just, and more equitable world for all.”

OK. That last sentence is the insidious bit. And sort of scary.

Leon Neal/Getty Images Is ChatGPT a “game changer” and a force for good? Its bot seems to think so.

I might agree that AI has many potential positive uses, and I will probably use it in different ways in my job.

But without wanting to look like I’m getting out my tin hat, that last sentence troubles me. Can AI create a better world? Of course not. Because it is a human invention and we humans have proved spectacularly bad at creating a world that is better, more just and more equitable for all.

To assume AI can succeed where we have failed is to assume that AI is intrinsically better than us. So the notion that AI is a power for good is just a bit of old-fashioned spin. But it’s spin with incredible reach, capable of permeating everything we ask AI to do.

Could AI do my job? Journalism is, after all, one of the jobs mentioned frequently as ripe for an AI takeover.

When my colleagues and I asked ChatGPT about ourselves there were enough errors in our bios to make it unreliable. And journalism – real journalism – is ultimately about talking to, and telling, people’s stories. ChatGPT draws from existing content on the internet for its material, so presumably the death of original content would limit it. By that I mean accurate, authoritative and properly-sourced content rather than any old content dragged off social media sites. (I’m assuming there are ways for ChatGPT to tell the difference otherwise today’s misinformation wars are going to look like a romp in the park compared to what’s coming.) And bots are unlikely to challenge politicians or bureaucrats, investigate wrongdoing or dig up compelling human interest stories – though it may provide us with better tools for doing all those things.

But out of interest, I asked the chatbot if she thought people would be able to tell the difference between “her” editorial and one I wrote. She seemed reasonably confident that she could muster a pass with most.

But wouldn’t you want to know if you were raging against a machine rather than a real-life person?

Jonathan Raa/NurPhoto via Getty/Getty Images The friendly face of AI

Not sure? Here’s what ChatGP produced when I asked her to write an editorial on the rise of AI, written as though she was me (complete with its own suggested headline). Make up your own mind.

The Rise of Artificial Intelligence:A Game-Changer for Our Future

Artificial intelligence, or AI, is a rapidly developing field that is poised to revolutionize the way we live, work, and interact with each other. From healthcare to transportation, from entertainment to finance, the possibilities of AI are endless. But with great power comes great responsibility, and as we embrace this new technology, it is essential that we consider the ethical implications of its use.

At its core, AI is about using computer algorithms to mimic human intelligence. This can include everything from recognizing patterns in data to making decisions based on that data. One of the most exciting applications of AI is in healthcare, where it has the potential to dramatically improve patient outcomes. By analyzing vast amounts of medical data, AI can help doctors identify early warning signs of disease and develop personalized treatment plans for individual patients.

But AI is not without its risks. One of the biggest concerns is the potential for bias. If AI is trained on biased data, it will inevitably produce biased results. This can have serious consequences, especially in fields such as law enforcement, where biased algorithms could perpetuate existing biases and lead to unfair outcomes.Another concern is the potential for AI to displace workers.

As AI becomes more advanced, it will be able to perform tasks that were previously done by humans. While this could lead to increased efficiency and productivity, it could also lead to job losses and social disruption.Despite these challenges, the potential benefits of AI are too great to ignore.

We must work to ensure that AI is developed and used in an ethical and responsible manner, with a focus on fairness, transparency, and accountability. This will require collaboration between governments, businesses, and civil society, as well as ongoing research and development to ensure that AI is safe, reliable, and beneficial for all.

In the end, the rise of AI is a game-changer for our future. It has the potential to transform our world in ways we can't even imagine. But it is up to us to ensure that we use this technology wisely, and that we don't lose sight of the human values that are at the heart of everything we do. Only then can we truly harness the power of AI to create a better, more just, and more equitable world for all.