Cost of living will be a 'major focus' for Government

Liz Craig says the rising cost of living is affecting many families but changes are afoot.

Liz Craig is an Invercargill-based Labour List MP

OPINION: Over the past few months, it’s been fantastic to see so many families out enjoying some of Southland’s big annual events like Crank Up, the Southland A & P Show and the Multicultural Food Festival.

It brings back fond memories of family outings when my own children were small and the excitement a trip to such an event could bring.

However, with the rising cost of living making things increasingly difficult for many families, it was unsurprising the cost of living was one of the commonest issues raised at my stall at the show a couple of weeks ago.

It also reminded me that many families were still having to make decisions like those I had to make when my own children were small, on things like how long to take off on parental leave, how many hours to work during their preschool years and what to do about childcare.

The Government has made several changes that may help in this respect, including extending paid parental leave to 26 weeks and introducing the Best Start Payment to provide extra support during baby’s first year(s).

However, even with these changes, the rising cost of living is making it difficult for many families, with childcare in particular being a significant cost for many.

Fortunately, childcare will become more affordable for many low and middle-income families from April 1, when the income thresholds for the Childcare Subsidy (for pre-school children) and the Out of School Care and Recreation (OSCAR) Subsidy (for before and after school care and school holiday programmes) are increased, and more families can access these payments.

The hourly rates will also go up at the same time.

The exact amount families will save will depend on the number of hours they work, their income, the number of hours of childcare per day, and the cost of their childcare provider.

Check the Work and Income website to see how the changes might apply to your situation.

For those supporting families on the minimum wage, this will also increase by $1.50 on April 1 to $22.70 per hour, meaning those earning the lowest incomes won’t find themselves going backwards.

The Family Tax Credit will also increase by $9 a week for the eldest child to $136 a week, and by $7 for subsequent children to $111 a week. The Best Start Payment will also rise by $4, to $69 a week.

Families who rely on a benefit will also see their incomes increase on April 1. For a couple on a main benefit with children, this will mean an extra $40.86 a week and for a sole parent an extra $31.83 a week.

For those receiving superannuation, couples who are both aged over 65 will receive an extra $102.84 more a fortnight, and single people living alone will get an extra $66.86 each payment.

Tertiary students receiving student allowances or student loan living cost payments will see around $20 extra each payment.

Combined with some of the other things the Government is already doing, like extending the 25c per litre fuel tax cuts, half-price public transport until the end of June, free school lunches and period products in schools, these changes will help many families with their living costs.

However, there’s still more to do and helping people with the cost of living will continue to be a major focus for the Government.