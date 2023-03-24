Josie Pagani - The fist-pumping of Aukus doesn’t help counter the fist-pumping in Moscow

Russian President Vladimir Putin, right, and Chinese President Xi Jinping toast during their dinner at The Palace of the Facets in Moscow this week.

Josie Pagani is a commentator on current affairs and a regular contributor to Stuff. She works in geopolitics, aid and development, and governance.

OPINION: Politicians today wouldn't get out of bed in the morning without a focus group report to tell them which side, former Australian Prime Minister Paul Keating once quipped.

This week he showed us how courageous leaders with cool intellects can sound when on a moral mission. He called Australia's decision to join Aukus and buy nuclear submarines from the US and the UK for NZ$394.5 billion, the worst decision since World War I conscription.

"At the kabuki show in San Diego, there's three leaders standing there. Only one is paying. Our bloke, Albo. The other two, they've got the band playing 'Happy days are here again.'" He has a point.

READ MORE:

* Xi’s Moscow trip shows peace in Ukraine isn’t China’s main concern

* Why is Australia buying hundreds of missiles?

* Gareth Hughes: Will New Zealand be dragged into a war between Aukus and China?



NATO General Secretary Jens Stoltenberg has said "Putin underestimated Ukrainians when he invaded Ukraine, but he also made a big strategic mistake of underestimating NATO and NATO allies."

Through Aukus, our defence allies Australia, the US and UK have ditched us, and also other allies in the Pacific, Japan and France.

The agreement is unnecessarily provocative to China, possibly foolhardy in its nuclear proliferation. It is not clear what Australia achieves by positioning nuclear submarines in the South China Sea, a long way from home.

The shift in defence posture from 'Defence of Australia' to 'Forward Defence' is presumably intended to contain Chinese ships behind a line that extends from the Kamchatka Peninsula to Singapore. China's military build-up and irresponsible threats to Taiwan are warning bells.

But China has not threatened to invade Australia.

Meanwhile, Xi Jinping and President Putin have adopted foreign policies of short-term self-interest, getting your way by being bigger and meaner than your rivals, a 19th century approach that ended in global war and immiseration.

Xi's trip to Moscow this week was an example of old-style projection of power. His ‘peace plan’ advocates an end to Western sanctions without requiring Russia to withdraw from Ukrainian territory, which is like allowing a thief to keep your car as long as he promises not to steal it again.

China does not care how many Ukrainian cities are destroyed or war crimes committed; it cares only that this keeps Russia and its cheap oil close.

In response, Aukus is not modelling moral behaviour, but instead heading towards the same dangerous 'might is right' foreign policy of threats and dares.

Harsh lines to divide the world is risky.

The ‘Thucydides Trap’, named after the ancient Greek historian, describes the risk of war when an established power like the US becomes too fearful of a rising power, like China.

Better to collaborate on a muscular defence of liberal values, internationalism and co-operation that incentivises countries to play by the rules.

Instead, in a moment of grotesque irony, Russia will become the Chair of the UN Security Council within weeks. Here we are putting a war criminal in charge of the supreme body to prevent war.

Stefan Rousseau/AP Britain's Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, right, meets with US President Joe Biden and Prime Minister of Australia Anthony Albanese, left, in San Diego earlier this month.

There's an arguable legal case that the Russian Federation never formally joined the United Nations and therefore could be removed. The Soviet Union was a permanent member of the Security Council, but the Soviet Union is not Russia and ceased to exist more than 30 years ago.

The Federal Republic of Yugoslavia (Serbia and Montenegro) could not inherit the UN seat of the former Yugoslavia. It re-applied. Why not Russia?

Russian’s formal role at the UN has provided cover for its crimes. This must stop.

More than 30 states are setting up a special tribunal for the crime of aggression, which can be committed only by individuals, not states. Its target is Putin and his generals.

New Zealand must make its support for this tribunal loud and clear.

Likewise, we must back the arrest warrant issued last week by the International Criminal Court accusing Putin of war crimes and the abduction of thousands of children from Ukraine.

Some 87% of the 1.2 billion people who live in liberal democracies now have a negative view of Russia; 75% also feel negatively about China.

But the views of more than 6 billion people who live outside our democracies are the exact opposite. Majorities think positively of Russia in south Asia (75%), Francophone Africa (68%) and southeast Asia (62%).

These countries remember the empire. They see hypocrisy when the West cares about a war in Europe, but not in South Sudan.

Former UK foreign affairs minister William Hague has suggested letting people from Tallinn, Vilnius and Bratislava rather than Washington, London and Canberra talk about what it is like living next door to Putin, how Nato is a defensive alliance and why atrocities in Ukraine matter to the whole world.

Liberal values need friends, and we are not winning enough of them.

An Aukus launch in which three of the countries who invaded Iraq promise to support each other with nuclear submarines wasn’t the look we needed this week.

Neither is Russia in the chair at the UN Security Council next week.