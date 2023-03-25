Janet Wilson: Critical thinking missing at the top in rugby and politics

Janet Wilson is a freelance journalist who has also worked in communications, including with the National Party in 2020. She is a regular contributor to Stuff.

OPINION: New Zealand exceptionalism, aided by the tyranny of distance, ensures that we don’t see our country fighting a culture war, as our American cousins are currently.

Yet this week there were several salient examples that signalled the culture wars had arrived, abetted by a blundering lack of critical thinking. That growing inability to think critically enables what Illinois University Ilana Redstone calls The Certainty Trap, that sense of self-righteousness that comes with having brutally judged, then condemned and dismissed, someone with whom we disagree.

And when it comes to political debate, Redstone says The Certainty Trap holds us back and puts up walls. And it’s always the issues we feel most threatened by that are the ones we need to talk about most.

Immigration New Zealand’s decision to allow anti-transgender rights activist Kellie-Jay Keen-Minshull into the country is clearly a case in point.

But as activists organise protests in both Auckland and Wellington this weekend against Keen-Minshull, aka Posie Parker (all those hyphens in her actual name forced her into corny alliteration, it seems), there are other hallowed halls where critical thinking has been absent for some time.

You might view Scott ‘Razor’ Robertson’s appointment as All Black coach from January 1, 2024, until after the 2027 World Cup, having failed to get the job twice before, as New Zealand Rugby finally coming to its senses.

Or you might conclude that in announcing his appointment while the incumbent coach, Ian ‘Foz’ Foster, was overseas and about to begin the All Blacks’ campaign for the 2023 World Cup, that that most hidebound, conservative of institutions had indulged in an act of bastardry.

Having been forced to declare that he wasn’t putting his name forward as All Black coach three-and-a-half weeks ago, Foster now finds himself in the invidious position of having to begin a World Cup campaign that in the nation’s mind is already lost, while it anticipates days of glory under Razor’s stewardship.

Meanwhile NZR’s reason for announcing the appointment when it did, citing competition and movement among top-team coaches, shows less thinking, more knee-jerk reaction. As former coach Steve Hansen told Newstalk ZB: “All the tier-one teams were full”, so why the rush to announce next year’s All Blacks coach when this year’s was still on the job, doing the mahi?

As any university professor will tell you, critical thinking is enshrined in the skills it employs, skills that include being open-minded, having a respect for evidence and reason, being able to consider other viewpoints and perspectives, not being stuck in one position, as well as clarity and precision of thought.

Not only was it missing in rugby politics this week, but it was also absent across the other side of town where politics is a bloodsport, in Parliament.

For the two Chrises, Hipkins and Luxon, that meant they engaged in the proverbial game of two halves.

For Hipkins, having quietly completed a palace coup which saw his party’s transformational programme become simply transferable, this week heralded the start of serious push-back from some of its strongest supporters, Māori.

Central to that is the clear impression that he wants to take co-governance off the table, which has focused attention on the proposed upcoming changes to Three Waters and the co-governance settings, due to be announced any day.

This week Māori academic and public policy adviser Dr Rawiri Taonui suggested that backing down on the settings would be a major blow to indigenous rights and Māori participation in public policy, while other Māori leaders have suggested that support for Labour could be tested if it waters down co-governance in the reform.

If Luxon applied thinking, critical or otherwise, this week, or even this year, you’d be hard-pressed to find it. In a spectacular snatching-of-defeat-from-the-jaws-of-victory, the National Party has gone from a 6-7 point lead in the polls at the end of last year to being 2-3 points behind in March.

Even more alarmingly, Luxon’s preferred prime minister ranking has him 16 points behind the other Chris in the latest Talbot Mills research.

The Opposition leader was caught flat-footed by Labour’s change of leadership and its policy reversals, insisting that it was a “new leader, same policies” when in fact the opposite is true.

John Cowpland/Stuff Janet Wilson: Critical thinking was missing in rugby and politics this week.

And while he’s moved on from barking at every passing Labour car and begun to drop policy, he’s failed to ensure they are well communicated or remain in the news cycle for longer than a day.

However, the first part of National’s education policy, announcing an hour a day each of reading, writing and maths for year O to 8 students, with regular assessment, promises to be an election winner, but it needs to be told well and told again.

Because, like all critical thinking, it needs to be held up to the light and examined well if it’s going to succeed.