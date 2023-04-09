As trust in government declines, it's time to get back to basics

Prime Minister Chris Hipkins has sacked Stuart Nash as minister after he shared confidential Cabinet information with donors.

Sarah Sparks is a communications consultant, and works with wāhine toa across Aotearoa.

OPINION: Trust in government institutions is in stark decline in many parts of the world.

Last year, global researchers found trust was falling in 17 of 27 countries surveyed. Optimism was down. Suspicion was up. This crisis in trust is causing dangerous polarisation, with fear, anxiety, disinformation and class divides all playing a part. People are increasingly sceptical of politicians who fail to deliver.

Here in Aotearoa our faith, trust and confidence appear to be higher than our offshore brothers and sisters. According to the Trust Barometer, three quarters of New Zealanders say they have trust and confidence in the Government – although we’re not immune from having that trust shaken, as shown by the sacking a few days ago of former police minister Stuart Nash from Cabinet following revelations he had shared internal Cabinet discussions with business individuals who donated to his campaign.

READ MORE:

* Trust in mainstream media has dropped 8% in two years, report reveals

* How a loss of trust has fed the divisions in society

* The black hole of transparency: Secret council workshops



Abigail Dougherty/Stuff Sarah Sparks is a communications consultant, and works with wāhine toa across Aotearoa.

What’s not clear, though, is whether researchers took tangata whenua views into account. It’s no secret that trust is lower among Māori due to colonisation, loss of land, suppression, historical injustices, and ongoing inequalities caused by a governance structure that struggles to embrace how mana motuhake (self-determination) and tino rangatiratanga (sovereignty) are upheld operationally.

There’s a decades-long library of official watchdog reports chastising Crown agencies’ system delivery, from the 35-year-old Puao-Te-Ata-Tu report to the September 2022 Ombudsman report, Ready or Not, which audited the public sector, the Official Information Act and the Covid-19 pandemic response.

Some agencies are doing better than others; the Public Sector Reputation Index rates Fire and Emergency as the most trusted government department, followed by Customs and MBIE.

There will likely be significant revelations over the next 12 to 18 months, with reports due from the Royal Commission of Inquiry into State Abuse, the Waitangi Tribunal on issues affecting Māori in the justice system, the Royal Commission of Inquiry into Covid-19 Lessons, and the National Integrity System Assessment on the three branches of government (legislature, executive, and judiciary).

Supplied Commissioners for the Royal Commission of Inquiry into Abuse in Care listen as witnesses take the stand.

Any breakdowns revealed in these reports could become a breakthrough – an opportunity for hohou rongo (peace) to restore mana and right any wrongs.

It’s clear that we have a long way to go. My 21-year-old daughter told me her cohort “does not trust” the Government at all, which feels like a typical take for a Gen Zer who lives online in the waters of social media.

But trust in the Government matters. It’s crucial for the functioning of democracy, for stability, law and order, social cohesion, social capital, prioritised government decision-making, community resilience and cohesion, and economic development.

The wellbeing of our collective is at stake if trust is threatened, diminished or destroyed. Trust erodes further when mis- or disinformation fuels polarisation, legislation backslides due to corporate capture, or treaty rights are transgressed.

Over the past eight years, I’ve heard the same triggering trust issues raised over and over from service providers, iwi leaders and private sector professionals through to locals on the ground, both Māori and non-Māori.

I’ve seen central and local government act unreasonably by flexing against those who have stood up to protect Papatūānuku (the land), midwives call out cruel and insensitive uplift practices, and widespread shock when a mayor banned opening karakia at council meetings.

During the aftermath of Cyclone Gabrielle those holding trusted relationships in their communities were put under the pump by either not getting prompt information or resources from agencies at all, or when they did, they were last in the pecking order. This pattern repeats itself all too often.

Gaps like this show a lack of genuine partnership and trust. We can do better, and respectfully it’s not in the form of another plan written up by a well-meaning policy person in the capital. The community knows what works, who to trust and how to design for themselves.

“Just ask the people what they need,” a King’s Counsel told me as we spoke about trust in the Government while walking outside the ivy-clad Northern Club, a bastion for the establishment.

The little things really are the big things. Building trust is part of maintaining a healthy relationship, and can be as simple or as complex as you make it.

A wise colleague said the other day: “it’s simple, it’s about whakawhanaungatanga (the process of establishing relationships).”

Sitting down, having a cup of tea and chat kanohi ki te kanohi (face to face).

I’d have to agree, that works miracles in the trust department.