Verity Johnson: Flaking is New Zealand’s national sin

Verity Johnson is an Auckland-based writer and business owner. She is a regular contributor to Stuff.

OPINION: I want you to imagine something for me.

You’re in the kitchen, surrounded by every snack imaginable, from glistening golden sausage rolls to the fancy caramel popcorn people only buy to impress guests.

You did everything right, even down to the beige bowls of gelatinous onion dip, because it’s your first Kiwi party and you’re trying very hard to make Kiwis like you. And yet, it’s 7.45pm and no-one is here. You told them 6.30pm, and it’s still just you alone in your kitchen.

And these snacks, which started the evening as bowls of optimism, are now salty, salivating symbols of social rejection. It’s clearly just you and the reduced cream of loneliness tonight.

Now, I know you know this scene. I could see it immediately, as soon as my friend called me at work and whispered, “I invited them but no-one showed up…”

It’s Kiwi flakiness. It’s our original social sin.

She’d wanted to make friends with Kiwis, and had approached it with all the efficient optimism of a foreigner. She’d invited people with two weeks' notice, curated a playlist, bought all the snacks and made sure there was nothing left for the guests to do but show up.

But of course, we don’t show up. Because we don’t, do we?

In any given social scenario, it’s 50/50 that we’ll bail. Flakiness is an utterly normal national trait, as poisonously pervasive as road rage or attacking tall poppies like a weed-eater on cocaine.

I tried to explain that it all comes back to New Zealand’s greatest national strength, which is also our greatest national weakness, we’re too laid back. Well, more like permanently passed out.

Every Kiwi is obsessed with not looking like they’re trying too hard. In fact, ‘try-hard’ is the first insult you learn on the playground. And that means we grow up thinking it’s fine not to make an effort, from not dressing up to now showing up. Because you don’t want to look like you actually want something. And yes, that includes new friends.

A lot of the time, I’ve heard frustrated foreigners chalk this flakiness up to complacency. The “oh, I’ve already got a great life full of dazzling friends and scintillating social opportunities so thanks but no thanks,” attitude that makes us come off as a weird mix of snobby and lazy.

But I think there’s a darker undertone to our flakery. Because the thing is, we’ve all been flaked on, too. I think we all have twitchy, sweaty memories of being 7 years old, clutching a balloon, and waiting and waiting and waiting for our friends who never showed up to our birthday.

In that moment we felt our youthful exuberance melt like the ice cream cake. But instead of vowing then and there to never let anyone else feel so alone, we decide to grow up and flake on everyone else, too. It’s petty, kid-revenge logic.

Club Burlesque/Andi Crown Verity Johnson: “I think there’s a darker undertone to our flakery.”

It’s why our whole culture of bailing reeks of teenage desperation like a year 10 school disco.

Not only is it fine not to show up. But it’s also considered, like, so uncool to be upset when no-one turns up to your event. You’re not supposed to care. It’s as though we’re competing to see who can care the least about anything, like moody 14-year-olds at the back of the bus.

But since when was it chic to be careless with people’s hearts? It wasn’t even cool at 14, it was just insecure and lonely. I think it’s time to accept that flaking isn’t cool, it’s cruel.

And, most importantly, it violates another sacred rule of Kiwidom; don’t be a dick, bro.