Janet Wilson: Complex retirement village laws well overdue for untangling

Legislative reform is coming whether retirement villages companies want it or not, writes Janet Wilson.

OPINION: Riddle me this; why would you agree to a property contract that costs you hundreds of thousands, sometimes millions, to purchase, which doesn’t give you ownership, but a right to occupy, but you must still pay for the property’s maintenance and upkeep?

Then, when you decide to move on you don’t receive the capital value of what the property is worth, but usually 20%-30% less while you’re still often forced to pay operating costs for sometimes months, if not years, while you wait interminably for the property to sell.

Yet nearly 50,000 Kiwis have signed contracts like it to live in one of the more than 425 retirement villages around the country, making the companies that write those contracts worth billions.

Until now these deals have given the Big Six retirement villages the perfectly integrated business model.

Not only are they in the property development game, which has made them the darlings of the NZX and KiwiSaver, but they also effectively farm old people, while claiming to help mollify that scourge of old age, loneliness, by enticing prospective clients with blandishments that they can easily get into the on-site hospital when their time nears.

And if the former is undoubtedly true, the latter is a canard because who gets into those on-site hospitals is a decision made by the health authorities, not the elderly and retirement village management.

But reserve your antagonism for Ryman Healthcare, the Summerset Group, Oceania Healthcare, Bupa, Metlifecare and Arvida Group, and instead expend it on the 2003 Retirement Villages Act, which allows them to write these unfair contracts.

Contracts like the one that left a recently widowed 80-year-old woman still paying fees for a unit in a retirement village, which she had left a year earlier, which Consumer NZ outlined last September.

Having sold the unit, the widow’s contract means she doesn’t get her lump sum back until the property is resold to someone else. The sum gets further whittled down by 20%-30% of the initial investment due to a sleight-of-hand called the Deferred Management Fee (DMF). This gives the retirement village a vested interest in not selling because it can accrue thousands in fees.

Under the Retirement Villages Act it seems stealing from your grandparents has become a market mandated activity. Which is why, after the retirement commissioner, Consumer NZ and the Retirement Village Residents Association have been screaming for change for months, Te Tuapapa Kura Kainga, the Ministry of Housing and Urban Development, announced a review of the act at Christmas.

It will consider if it’s still fit for purpose 20 years on and will deliberate on all aspects of retirement village living, from moving into one, living in it and moving on, with the review’s authors producing a discussion document this September.

Of course, village operators didn’t want a regulatory review. After all, why shatter such a lucrative Golden Goose?

Last September, in the wake of Retirement Commissioner Jane Wrightson’s report, which called for short-term results while the review took place, the Retirement Villages Association (RVA) tried to get ahead of the inevitable.

It unveiled a series of voluntary reforms, which included stopping charging weekly fees once a unit contract is terminated, removing “unfair” clauses from occupation rights agreements, clarifying how chattels were maintained and who paid for this, as well as providing better support to residents wanting to move to another facility.

RVA members, which represent 95% of all operators in the country, would now have to pay interest on the money owed to a former resident if the unit was not sold within nine months. Which, as Consumer NZ chief executive Jon Duffy pointed out, was too long and should have been three months.

RVA president Graham Wilkinson opined, in a LOL moment, that the sector had always accepted the need for improvements, but had expressed reservations about “over-regulation because it could lead to unintended consequences.”

“Developing and enforcing industry best practice is a more effective and fairer way to resolve these issues than legislative upheaval for the sake of it,” Wilkinson had the temerity to assert.

It’s too little, too late, for the RVA now. Legislative reform is coming whether they want it or not. Which means that the potential to rip off the elderly, our friends and family, will be severely impeded.

Because, while those who enter into these contracts may accept that they’ll lose hundreds of thousands out of their estate, these unfair practices represent the worst of who we are. That we are happy for a $106 billion industry to continue asking the oldest in our community to pay and pay and pay again, paints its own horrifying picture of ageism wrought large.

Far from providing the peace of mind for the elderly which operators espouse, retirement villages condemn their aged residents to financial uncertainty and stress enabled by a weak regulatory framework.

Having made their contribution, we reward them with financial abuse and disrespect.