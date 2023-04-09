Why closing the pay gap won't increase inflation

Hillmare Schulze is the chief economist at BERL.

OPINION: Lately there have been calls for the country to take action to start closing our pay gaps. There has been a bit of conjecture too.

The latest MindTheGap campaign to pre-emptively thank the prime minister for addressing pay gaps has had some push back, with opponents saying closing the wage gap will cause inflation.

MindTheGap wants the Government to make pay gap reporting mandatory for businesses with more than 50 employees.

In essence, the claims being made, are that any increase in wages, and to maintain the same level of profitability, companies will charge more for their goods and services.

This argument assumes that wages are a cost and not an investment in labour that ultimately produces profit. But as the economy struggles with low wages and low productivity, we continue to adhere to the narrative that wages can only go up if productivity goes up.

This has not worked out well for us yet and it is time to turn this on its head.

Higher incomes increase demand for products, which encourages employers to invest in new technology and production methods.

Raising real wages is like any other competitive pressure, it also provides an incentive to improve management skills, raise capital to labour ratios, spend money on research, and increase productivity.

Robyn Edie\Stuff Invercargill secondary school teacher Zara Parsons, at home on strike on Wednesday, says she would have been lost to the teaching profession if she had stayed living in Auckland.

So, if we’re talking about closing the wage gap, we’re also talking about pumping more dollars into our economy which will stimulate growth and productivity.

When we think of inflation, we tend to think of the spikes and shocks, but reporting on the wage gap will not lead to companies closing the gap immediately. This is likely to have a medium-term impact where businesses commit to closing the gap over time in order to spread the cost.

With all this noise of annual inflation hitting a 30 year high at 7.3% it can be hard to make sense of whether these economic conditions are a result of a reset post-Covid-19, or if this is our new, longer-term reality.

Currently, depending on spending patterns, different households will be experiencing different cost of living pressures. And we also know that lower income households will bear most of the brunt. Therefore, addressing the wage gap will help alleviate the pressure on these households.

But a more equal distribution of pay requires a political will towards redistribution. We know that progress towards pay equity may not be linear, but may involve various actions and policy interventions. Nor is it implicit that as we modernise and advance, inequality can be expected to decline.

Instead, inequality is often reinvented in new forms, such as non-standard forms of employment. The wider lesson is that the government has a responsibility to protect the economically disadvantaged, and that includes measures such as pay gap reporting.

This year’s World Economic Forum Global Gender Gap report examined the state of gender gaps in the workforce, as structural barriers and economic shocks continue to largely and disproportionately impact women’s labour market outcomes.

While women have increasingly moved into paid work, they are still met with societal expectations, limited availability of care, lesser pay, and employer policies that impact their education and career growth. This means many women are not able to get a new job or increase their hours, due to additional family care responsibilities. A sensible business practice would be to focus on retaining current staff, and an easy way to hold onto staff is to close the wage gap.

So, let’s be very cautious about jumping to the conclusion that wage gap reporting will be inflationary. It is time to accept that increasing wages, including closing the pay gap, will increase productivity.

That’s surely a good answer for a country that has long been considered to have low productivity in the Western world? And it’s surely a good answer for those who are most disproportionately impacted by the unfairness of pay gaps.

