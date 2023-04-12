Joe Bennett: Chatbots' abilities put humanist experiment on the line

If AI can write like humans, the humanist experiment is over. There's nothing special about our consciousness. We're just iPads on legs, writes Joe Bennett.

Joe Bennett is an award-winning Lyttelton-based writer, columnist and playwright. He is a regular contributor to Stuff.

OPINION: “Let's have some fun with ChatGPT,” said Andrew.

“Fun?” I said, but he was already reaching for his phone.

For those of you blessed with ignorance, ChatGPT is an “artificial intelligence chatbot”. In essence it has ingested everything ever written, digested it after a fashion and will regurgitate it as required. It can pass most exams and write you a university standard essay on pretty well anything. Whether it understands what it's doing depends on your understanding of understanding.

As a young leg-spinner I handled a cricket ball with love. It fitted my palm. We were united in purpose. On the best days it acted as an extension of my will. Andrew seemed to feel similarly about his phone. He cradled it as if holding his own frontal cortex.

“So what do you want ChatGPT to write an essay about?” he said.

“I don't,” I said.

“In the style of Joe Bennett.”

“Oh I see,” I said. “Very good. What larks. Red wine please.”

“You've got some.”

“No, no,” I said, “I would like your artificially intelligent chatbot to write a 600-word essay that mentions red wine, an essay that could pass as an example of my work.”

By the time I had raised the glass to my lips, Andrew had typed the order into his beloved. By the time I'd savoured and swallowed a mouthful of the peppery richness that I use to bathe the end of each day in a gentle mental sunset, the essay was written. Or rather “written”. (If there is anything worth investing in over the coming years it is the quotation marks of inauthenticity.)

“Would you like to read it?” asked Andrew.

“Of course.”

DAVID UNWIN GhatGPT-4 scores better on law exams, and can tell you what to cook from a picture of your fridge, AI commentator Paul Duignan says.

“Nervous, are we?”

“Not in the least,” I said. “Your darling will have written nothing fresh. It will have just put out some second-hand verbal mush that I would refuse to put my name to even if I were strung from the ceiling by the tongue and had cattle prods applied to my most intimate tissues.

“Computers are just binary systems of one or zero. No computer has an aesthetic sense, a feel for the fitness of language. And no computer could create a metaphor, illuminating one thing by means of another, nor yet could it create a hyperbolic image such as being strung from the ceiling by the tongue and then attacked by cattle prods. And above all no computer could make a joke. Jokes are truthful surprises and computers deal in neither truth nor surprises. So sorry, Andrew, your chatbot will have failed.”

“And if it hasn't failed? If it's knocked up an essay that looks and feels and reads like one of yours? What then?”

ALDEN WILLIAMS/Stuff Joe Bennett: “Computers are just binary systems of one or zero. No computer has an aesthetic sense, a feel for the fitness of language.”

“Then that’s that. The humanist experiment is over. There’s nothing special about our consciousness. We're just iPads on legs.

”What's more, we will have reached the fabled Singularity, the point at which artificial intelligence becomes self-aware and has no further need of its human ancestors. Henceforth it will program itself. The question will no longer be what we do with artificial intelligence but what it does with us. Will it keep a few of us on stage as exhibits in zoos or theme parks? Perhaps a sample writer with a quill pen in a monk's cell.”

“Well here you go,” said Andrew, and he handed me his phone, having first made a sort of two-fingered stretch gesture to expand the type for an old man to read. The old man read only the first sentence.

“‘Let's have some fun with ChatGPT,’ said Andrew,” it said.