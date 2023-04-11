Dave Armstrong: Lamp roulette no laughing matter as authorities pass the buck

Former Wellington City councillor Chris Calvi-Freeman with one of the street lamps that broke free of its pole and crashed to the ground at Evans Bay.

OPINION: Despite some New Zealand cities thinking that having a casino leads to a massive influx of tourists – it doesn’t – Wellingtonians have never been keen. But that doesn’t mean we don’t gamble. Every day we play bus lotto, hoping our lucky route number will arrive on time. Anyone who cycles or walks to work is constantly calculating the odds – which aren’t great – of arriving warm and dry.

The newest gambling game in Wellington is called LED lamp roulette. The chances of one of these ill-fitted monsters weighing in at 15kg – about the same as three WCC annual plans – hitting you on the head are extremely low. But they are not zero.

Lamp roulette has been caused by a faulty part called a spigot that helps attach the lamps to poles. It was brought to everyone’s attention in February by former councillor Chris Calvi-Freeman.

We were initially told by council officers that only a tiny number of the 17,000 lamps were affected. But then we were told there were about 1000 with the faulty part. Then we were told that the number is possibly much larger. What’s going on?

Nearly two years ago, a contractor was called to fix a lamp, which had crashed to the ground during a storm. The council knew about it as they sent a contractor, but no systemic problem was identified and councillors were not told.

In February of this year, the council launched an “urgent” investigation. Over five weeks later, officers still haven’t reported back to councillors. They were due to last week but, get this, didn’t want to present until Waka Kotahi had confirmed they would give financial support.

According to Mayor Tory Whanau, council officers were “working diligently to ensure the response to the situation is appropriate, financially prudent, and as timely as practicable”. Personally, I’d go for fixing the problem, which could kill someone, as soon as possible whether it’s financially prudent or not.

“I’d like the situation to move faster,” added Deputy Mayor Laurie Foon, “but it makes sense to have an update from Waka Kotahi”. Sensible to keep delaying a really urgent safety issue? Why not have the update regardless of who ends up paying for it? So far, most councillors have learned about the situation via the media.

Imagine if parents acted like council officials. “My child has severe abdominal pains and I’ll take her to hospital as soon as we work out whether or not we can get it covered by health insurance.”

And why did Hutt and Porirua replace their lights no problem? According to their mayors, they made sure the fixtures were designed for windy conditions. Who’d have thought Wellington would have some strong wind in the half-decade since the lights were installed? I’m guessing that back in 2017 the lowest tender for the job was accepted by our neo-liberal council staff – never mind the quality, feel the budget.

It seems that some council staff finally understood the urgency of the situation as they were busy working away on Good Friday to try and sort out the problem and mollify hot, cross ratepayers.

But then we learn that over three weeks ago a parent witnessed a street lamp falling at a pedestrian crossing in Berhampore, which had children walking on it only 30 seconds before. The concerned parent wrote to the council, but never received a response. What is going on with council communications? Maybe someone could send the parent a TikTok video acknowledging their concern?

Although we have been assured that lamps installed after the initial 2017 LED roll-out are safe, what about all the dodgy ones still up? And why the secrecy? Tell the public and their elected representatives everything you know as soon as possible. If you don’t know all the answers, that’s fine. But we need to know what risks there are to personal safety.

Of course it would be nice if Waka Kotahi helped with costs, but whatever the financial outcomes, it is important that these lamps are checked and replaced if necessary. In these Covid times, we know the harmful effects of misinformation and disinformation, but the situation with the council so far has been no information.

Some people on social media have unkindly said that the council couldn’t organise a piss-up in a brewery. Not true. The council could organise an absolutely brilliant piss-up. It’s just that it would cost 12.9% more than budgeted, the councillors wouldn’t be told where or when it was, and no date would be announced until they knew that Waka Kotahi were also coming to the piss-up.

Well done to the councillors who have spoken out and demanded information from officers. The council leadership would do well to ignore the feel-good “the problem is being sorted we just need someone to pay for it” excuses of council officers and demand that all Wellingtonians are informed about the problem. If they don’t, their popularity could sag, droop and even come crashing down upon them in nearly three years time.