Siouxsie Wiles: Low immunisation rates mean measles is on the march

Right now, measles outbreaks are happening in every region of the world, writes Siouxsie Wiles.

Dr Siouxsie Wiles MNZM is an award-winning microbiologist and science communicator at the University of Auckland. Her research to understand antibiotic resistance and discover new antibiotics is currently funded by the Health Research Council and NZ Carbon Farming.

OPINION: I recently went to get my Covid bivalent booster and flu vaccine. Seeing my date of birth, the pharmacist asked how many measles vaccines I’d had.

In New Zealand, everyone born after 1969 is currently eligible for two free doses of the MMR vaccine. That’s the one that protects against three viral diseases: measles, mumps and rubella.

Why 1969? As there wasn’t a vaccine available here before then, measles was especially widespread. That means people born before 1969 have probably already had measles and so won’t get it again.

In New Zealand, children get the MMR vaccine when they are toddlers – the first dose at 12 months and the second at 15 months. One dose is enough to protect most children, but two doses will protect even more.

Younger babies depend on the rest of us being immune – our “community immunity” – to stop them from catching any of these diseases before they can get their first MMR injection. Same for children with compromised or suppressed immune systems who can’t be vaccinated.

STUFF Health authorities are concerned Aotearoa New Zealand is at risk from another disease

Measles, mumps and rubella are serious diseases. Take measles. About 2-3 out of every 1000 cases results in brain damage or death. Children and babies who survive are protected from ever getting measles again, but at a huge cost.

Measles causes a form of immune amnesia that leaves our babies and children more vulnerable to other infections for several years. A study by Dr Michael Mina and colleagues published in the journal Science found that in the years before vaccination when measles was widespread, nearly half of all childhood deaths from infectious disease were likely because of this immune amnesia.

Thanks to vaccines and contact tracing, New Zealand was officially declared measles-free in 2017. That means outbreaks here start by someone infectious bringing in the virus from overseas. That happened in 2019, resulting in more than 2000 cases. Some 700 people were hospitalised.

Chris McKeen/Stuff Samoa suffered a measles outbreak in 2019, where more than 80 people died.

During that outbreak, someone infectious travelled from New Zealand to Samoa. Because of low vaccination rates, that person triggered an outbreak of measles that ended up with over 5700 cases. More than 80 people died, most of them children and babies under four. A massive vaccination drive brought the outbreak under control.

Sadly, measles is making a global comeback. Because the pandemic disrupted healthcare all around the world, many babies and children aren’t up to date with their routine vaccines. The proliferation of false and misleading information about the Covid vaccines also means some parents and caregivers are choosing not to vaccinate their children at all.

Right now, measles outbreaks are happening in every region of the world. With our borders fully open, the last thing we need is a large and deadly outbreak here too.

RICKY WILSON/Stuff Dr Siouxsie Wiles is an award-winning microbiologist and science communicator at the University of Auckland.

Turns out I’d only ever had one measles vaccine, so I popped back to the pharmacy for a dose of MMR. If, like me, you were born before 1969, check your records and get vaccinated if you haven’t had two doses. Talk to your whānau and friends. Do they need vaccinating too?

The more people we can get vaccinated, the more children and babies’ lives we’ll save.

Community immunity for the win!