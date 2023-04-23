Not worse, but not better: The challenge of raising student achievement in Aotearoa

PM Chris Hipkins and Education Minister Jan Tinetti discuss plans to cut classes for years 4 to 8 - by one pupil.

Professor Gavin Brown is director of the quantitative data analysis and research unit in the Faculty of Education and Social Work at the University of Auckland.

OPINION: There is a current concern that New Zealand’s achievement in school subjects is getting worse. Clearly, the 2 to 3 years of school interruptions because of the Covid pandemic has created uncertainty as to whether students are not achieving as well as we expect.

On top of this, concerns are raised that New Zealand children are not doing as well as our neighbours in Eastern Asia. The issue of comparing against test-driven societies would require a much longer piece, so I want to concentrate on the question of whether New Zealand children are actually doing worse now than they did previously.

In 2006, the Ministry of Education produced a summary of student achievement in mathematics, reading comprehension, and writing.

READ MORE:

* Smaller class sizes for years 4-8 to be announced

* Less than half of NZ students achieve UE, with only two-thirds passing NCEA Level 1

* Delays in processing overseas teacher qualifications adding to shortage woes



They created an overview using information from the Assessment Tools for Teaching and Learning (asTTle) research and development team from 2000 to 2005, the National Education Monitoring Project (NEMP) run by Otago University, international test studies administered by the Ministry itself including Trends in International Mathematics and Science Study (TIMSS), the Progress in International Reading Literacy Study (PIRLS), and Programme for International Student Assessment (PISA), and from the National Certificate of Educational Achievement (NCEA) run by the New Zealand Qualifications Authority.

Unsurprisingly, performance increased across the school years in all subjects as students mature and learn.

However, the change in performance levels in reading comprehension at years 5, 8, and 10 had not increased since earlier data in the 1990s. Likewise, performance in writing had not changed in years 4 and 8 between 1998 and 2002. Similarly, performance in mathematics showed small or no meaningfully significant changes between the middle 1990s and 2003.

The lack of improvement may have contributed to Ministry efforts to change the curriculum in 2007.

Gavin Brown is the director of quantitative data analysis and research unit in the Faculty of Education & Social Work at the University of Auckland.

So, the question is: “Has achievement improved since that time”? One way to evaluate this is to look at the performance of students relative to curriculum levels from the asTTle data till now.

The asTTle system found that 30% of Year 8 students performed in writing at Level 4 or above; this is the level expected by the curriculum for Year 8 students.

More recently the National Monitoring Survey of Student Achievement (NMSSA) run by the University of Otago and the New Zealand Council for Educational Research reported in 2019 that only 35% of Year 8 students scored at Level 4 or above.

In mathematics, asTTle showed Year 8 students almost equally split between Level 3 and Level 4, while NMSSA reported that only 45% of Year 8 students achieved at Level 4 or above, with most of the remaining students at Level 3.

In 2019, NMSSA reported just 56% of Year 8 students were at Level 4 or above, while asTTle found just 25% of Year 8 students at the same level.

MARTIN DE RUYTER/STUFF Natinal Party leader Christopher Luxon questions why Labour hasn't already reduced class sizes.

Across these three key subjects little has changed in nearly two decades at the end of primary schooling and little had changed in the previous decade. So, it is difficult to conclude that NZ children are achieving worse now than before. Yet despite substantial investment in new curricular statements in 2007, the introduction of National Standards in 2010, their removal in 2018, and other innovations across the spectrum, little has changed in terms of how well students succeed in our schools.

We seem to be stuck on a plateau that resists shifting. It may well be that how we train teachers and how teachers carry out teaching hasn’t changed in the last 30-something years in New Zealand. The aphorism that “insanity is doing the same thing over and over and expecting a different result” seems apropos. This suggests to me that we need to seriously consider adopting a different approach to teaching and the teaching of future teachers.

There is extensive research from the last 50 years that establishes certainty about how to teach so that all students learn and master the key skills and knowledge society expects in the curriculum. The strategies and principles include: daily review, presenting new material using small steps, asking questions, providing models, guiding student practice, checking for student understanding, obtaining a high success rate, providing scaffolds for difficult tasks, independent practice, and weekly and monthly reviews.

These principles avoid letting students discover on their own in the early years of schooling and require a structured approach to teaching skills and knowledge.

The science of instruction seems to be a missing element in teacher education and teacher practice. Evidence shows that it works.