Verity Johnson: Apathy aplenty for upcoming royal coronation

OPINION: There’s something very underwhelming about quiche.

It’s often just a poor man’s bacon and egg pie. It’s not a show-stopper, nor a crowd favourite, nor a timeless classic. It’s just a mildly underwhelming snack that’s hard to get excited about.

So, in a way, it’s a very fitting choice by King Charles III as the official dish of the upcoming coronation. It sums up the air of vaguely begrudging apathy and mild disinterest oozing from May 6. After all, quiche is the kind of lunch food you only eat reluctantly, when the coronation chicken sandwiches have run out.

And that seems to be an accurate metaphor for how we all feel about King Charles III ascending the throne after Queen Elizabeth II.

Even in England, everyone seems to be exceedingly underwhelmed. Some 75% of young people aged between 18 - 24 say they care a very little or not at all. (And 64% of all respondents said the same.) Australians have already dropped King Charles from the banknote, and in New Zealand I’m yet to meet a Kiwi who’s truly excited about the upcoming royal reincarnation.

It just doesn’t feel like an event of national historic significance. It feels like something Mum’s pilates class might fleetingly discuss while doing a downward dog. Even then, they’re only curious to see if Prince Harry turns up with a selfie stick to record some #content for his congealing personal brand.

So why are we approaching the coronation like it’s our high school cross-country? Well, we haven’t all lost interest in the Royal Family en masse. We mourned the Queen, lost our collective minds over William and Kate’s wedding, and have chewed through every kernel of Meghan and Harry’s popcorn blockbuster. We clearly still love some royals… just not Charles.

And his problem isn’t that he's especially bad, he’s just not especially likeable. He’s the Christopher Luxon royal, unable to make people warm to him.

Charles was overshadowed by his universally adored mother, and is outshone by his universally charming eldest son. In comparison, he’s always come across as both mildly annoying or generically bland. What’s worse is he’s also most famous for divorcing the most likeable woman Britain’s ever produced, Princess Diana. So he’s not off to a good start as King Charming.

But it’s only now that the monarch lacks likeability, can we see how much it was relying on it to prolong its existence.

After all, many of us struggle to explain why the monarchy is still relevant. Obviously there’s the I-can’t-be-arsed-thinking-about-this-argument of, “well, who else would we get?” But that’s more coming from a place of apathy than of sound ideological position. It’s not hard to ask why we don’t just elect a president who represents a modern New Zealand? And before you know it, we’re questioning everything…

But luckily for the Crown, Queen Elizabeth was so unilaterally adored that no-one bothered to think this far ahead. Her ability to elevate silent duty into a sacred artform inspired such hushed reverence that it became sacrilegious to even think such things. And if it was William being crowned, what with his balding cherubic-chic, we may still feel the same.

But Charles doesn’t have enough charm to lull us back to sleep again. And I think that’s why we’re feeling flat. After all, without the lullaby of likeability, it’s hard to get excited about installing yet another archaic aristocrat from a dysfunctional family living on the other side of the world from us as our supposed leader. In fact, it’s hard to justify full stop.

No, you don’t have to be charming to be a good king. But you do need to be charming to stop us asking, why do we need a king in the first place?