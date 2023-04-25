Dave Armstrong: Waterfront safety barriers nothing to rail against

Wellington Waterfront near Shed 6 has no railing or safety barrier between the walking/cycling space and the harbour.

Dave Armstrong is a playwright and satirist based in Wellington. He is a regular contributor to Stuff.

OPINION: It was late on Friday night, and we were watching TV. My wife received a text about an out-of-town friend’s teenage daughter. “She’s upset, she’s drunk, she’s alone and she’s near water!”

It is a scenario with which many Wellingtonians might be familiar. A young person is upset, and a little drunk, and goes wandering away from their friends. Normally not too big a problem, but if they are near the waterfront there is always a chance they could slip and fall in. Presently, if such a tragic scenario happens, there will be no protective barrier to stop them.

On the Friday night in question, my wife and I rushed down to the waterfront, located our friend’s daughter, with the help of her far-afield, tech-savvy siblings tracking her iPhone, and all was well.

READ MORE:

* 'We cannot lose more lives': Councillor wants safer waterfront after ninth Wellington Harbour death

* Wellington's deadly harbour: Drowned man's dad slams lack of safety measures

* Wellington waterfront drowning and near-drowning attributed to alcohol consumption



Wellington City Council This animation shows how proposals for a Fale Malae and Garden of Beneficence could transform the waterfront area.

Tears flowed, coffee was drunk, and Dave never got to finish his episode of Below Deck Mediterranean.

One could also argue that staying safe and sober enough so that you don’t slip and fall is the personal responsibility of the individual, and that we don’t need the council to spend ratepayers’ money protecting them with possibly unsightly safety barriers.

Yet, tragically, there have been nine deaths from people falling in the harbour since 2006, three in the past three years, as well as many rescues of people who fell in accidentally.

Of course, we don’t know the exact circumstances of all of those who drowned. Were they intoxicated? Depressed? Was their death caused by simple misadventure or other reasons?

But you would have to be pretty cold-hearted to not be concerned, or to not want something done to prevent the loss of further young lives.

Skipper Kieran Boyle has pulled several people out of the water over the 15 years that he’s worked in the harbour. He believes permanent barriers are a no-brainer. “A balustrade would have saved every one of those lives,” said Boyle.

I was initially unconvinced that barriers were needed as the waterfront is wide in many places. They could also spoil the view and atmosphere of one of the most beautiful harbours in the world. But as the death toll mounted, I started having doubts.

Then I found out that while the council has made some recent safety improvements, they didn’t go as far as a 2016 council safety audit, which recommended the installation of safety barriers.

As the country found out after the Pike River disaster, the consequences of wilfully ignoring health and safety recommendations can be catastrophic. It’s a brave organisation that decides against taking recommended action from experts – even if it comes from the same staff that wasn’t entirely transparent about the streetlamp situation.Would barriers ruin the aesthetic and make the waterfront look like a cage? I don’t think so.

If some barriers were quickly erected on the most popular parts of the waterfront, the council could take stock and assess their efficacy, monitor the public reaction, and look at a more long-term solution.

Critics are right that places like the Shed 6 and TSB Arena can have thousands of people attending events, only metres from the unprotected water’s edge. I don’t think a simple balustrade at places like that would cost too much or ruin people’s enjoyment of the waterfront.

When you’re walking or cycling around the narrow strip near Shed 6, as I often am, it would only take an errant scooter rider or cyclist not looking to potentially force you into the water.

We know from the incident where the Len Lye sculpture was badly damaged that the waterfront is a place where young people, sometimes intoxicated and in high spirits, often gather.

Let’s not forget that there are also many bars on or near the waterfront. Of course the long-term solution is to eliminate such dangerous behaviour, but if a few physical barriers can also help protect them then that’s also a good thing.

There are already barriers in Auckland’s Wynyard Quarter and Viaduct area, and I haven’t heard too many howls from libertarians. Wellington Mayor Tory Whanau has said that there was “no intention to fence the entirety of the waterfront. But we are currently investigating enhanced edge definition and further fencing to deter people from accessing the wharf edge”.

Jericho Rock-Archer/Stuff Dave Armstrong: “It would only take an errant scooter rider or cyclist not looking to potentially force you into the water.”

That sounds fair enough, although it escapes me why Whanau didn’t want councillors to attain a little bit of edge definition of their own and comment on the issue. Gag orders without good reason are made to be ignored.

Paekawakawa Southern Ward Councillor Nureddin Abdurahman has said he finds the situation “heartbreaking” and wants some action taken. He has asked for a briefing on waterfront safety options. Councillor Iona Pannett also wants some action on the issue. I suspect these two will find many of their colleagues in agreement.

Even though some critics want the entire waterfront fenced, I’m not convinced that’s what most Wellingtonians want. But certainly some permanent barriers around areas where large numbers gather – temporary safety barriers are already used for big events – would be a really good start.