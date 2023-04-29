Janet Wilson: It's time to unclutch the pearls and start planning for immigration

The comings and goings of permanent residents through New Zealand have recovered to pre-Covid levels, raising once again the case for better immigration planning, writes Janet Wilson. (Manipulated image/photo illustration)

Janet Wilson is a freelance journalist who has also worked in communications, including with the National Party in 2020. She is a member of the National Party.

OPINION: It’s inexplicable that as a country of immigrants, nothing attracts more pearl-clutching than stories about who’s coming to these shores and who’s leaving.

Last weekend’s announcement by Prime Minister Chris Hipkins and his Australian counterpart, Anthony Albanese, which will enable a faster, cheaper path to Aussie citizenship, was a win for those living across the ditch and those intending to go. But it soon turned into a pyrrhic victory when the narrative boomeranged back decades to that old trope, the brain drain.

But behind everyone uttering “would-the-last-person-leaving-turn-out-the-lights”, forever designating us as a country of gloomy Eeyores, there lay another headline telling an altogether different story.

That was Stats NZ’s February immigration figures, which showed that while 17,300 Kiwi citizens left the country in the year to February 2023, another 69,300 immigrants arrived, giving a provisional net migration gain to 52,000, a sharp uptick that marches immigration back to pre-Covid levels.

READ MORE:

* Fear of exodus of NZ workers to Australia after citizenship change

* Ki Waitangi: Chris Hipkins' plane forced to turn back to Auckland in bad weather

* Immigration 'reset' could link migrant numbers to building consents, and tightly limit migration

* Productivity commission report reveals immigration is both good and bad



ROBERT KITCHIN/STUFF PM Chris Hipkins speaks about his plan while visiting Australia this weekend.

Which possibly represents in policy terms this Government’s greatest U-ey. Because as far back as 2015, Labour is a party that has beaten the xenophobic drum and questioned the need for migrants.

Remember back in 2015 when former Housing Minister Phil Twyford produced research which highlighted Auckland house sales involving people with “Chinese sounding names”? Or what about Labour campaigning in the 2017 election for a 20,000-30,000 drop in immigration figures?

Or just two years ago the great labour reset where then-Regional and Economic Minister Stuart Nash, with an eye to increasing productivity, outlined how the country’s future lay in its own workers. Which cost the apple industry $105 million in unpicked apples.

Gone, all gone, after a behind-closed-doors meeting in January with newly installed PM Chippie and the Auckland Business Chamber.

Which is either the Government listening and acting quickly to a barrage of businesses who argued that economic growth was being held up, or a huge step back from trying to improve New Zealand’s woeful productivity rates, depending on who you speak to.

Complicating matters further is the fact that the country’s population growth is at its lowest in 36 years, having grown by only 12,700, or 0.2%, in the year until the end of June 2022.

123RF New Zealanders aren’t making babies like they used to, leading to the lowest rate of natural population growth in decades. (File photo)

Last month’s figures will change all that significantly if net migrant figures continue in the same vein, putting the country back into the same old boom-and-bust cycle, with little strategic planning to sustain the growth along the way.

There is a better way, and it’s academics and other thinkers who are doing just that.

Last April, the Productivity Commission produced Immigration – Fit for the Future, the result of its inquiry into immigration policy settings.

Acknowledging that immigration on average was neither driving down wages, nor displacing local workers, it went on to say that immigration was not likely to be the solution nor the cause of the productivity challenges facing Aotearoa.

Included among a raft of 24 recommendations was the development of a government policy statement that would address the issues it outlined, issues such as the need to match infrastructure with population growth, involvement with Māori to reflect Te Tiriti o Waitangi, specific immigration policy settings, and stronger links between education and training policies.

Chris McKeen/Stuff 22012021 Chris McKeen/Stuff NEWS Photos: In 1977, white supremacists spread hundreds of anti-Semitic pamphlets through Remuera. Professor Paul Spoonley is a sociologist that has become an expert in white supremacists and hate speech in NZ.

Massey University emeritus professor Paul Spoonley wants to take that idea one step further and introduce a government population statement, which the Australian government has produced annually since 2019.

This would enable the Productivity Commission to consider each region’s different circumstances, while gauging population decline, the ageing population and the impacts on the labour market.

Without this kind of what Spoonley calls “manpower planning”, how can any government accurately assess the impact its own policies are having on the population it has been elected to serve?

It can’t, and therefore it’s destined to arbitrarily pull levers at will, without knowing what it’s going to achieve.

Planning would allow for growth that provides for the side effects, such as a lack of housing and infrastructure. It could also ensure that there would be enough teachers in schools and nurses in hospitals, and be able to pinpoint those issues before they become the crises that they are now.

And while Australia’s citizenship change has all the hallmarks of friends bearing gifts – great for the individual New Zealanders leaving, less so for the country – one thing is certain: the great Kiwi diaspora, estimated to be 750,000 strong, is here for good.

John Cowpland/Stuff Janet Wilson: “As far back as 2015, Labour is a party that has beaten the xenophobic drum and questioned the need for migrants.”

Which means that as a nation, we need migrants. And we need those migrants to be treated well, so that when they do come here, they are welcomed and find their place, not just left in a residency queue.

To do that will take not just a change in immigration planning, but also attitudes that migrants are little more than job-fillers when Kiwis are reluctant to do the onerous gigs.

A little more manpower planning would solve the pearl-clutching once and for all.