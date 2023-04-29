Backing Barbie's Bill: Kiwis should have choice and control of their care and future

Barbie Duffy was an active tramper and walker until just before she had her stroke.

Louise Duffy of Martinborough initiated the petition after her mother Barbie’s wishes to withdraw care were ignored after a severe stroke 18 months ago.

OPINION: Tomorrow sees the close of the Barbie’s Bill petition, which aims to ensure people’s wishes about medical treatment, the quality of life they want and having a dignified death are respected.

New Year’s Day last year was the last time I saw my 78-year-old mum, Barbie. In early October 2021, she’d had a stroke at her home in Methven. Medical notes show I called Christchurch Hospital a day later to say this was mum’s worst nightmare, to stop everything and let her pass.

The day after, the hospital had my enduring power of attorney and her advance directive – signed in 2005 and which, I confirmed, were her current wishes – with clear instructions to withdraw care, including artificially administered fluids, if she’d suffered a “severe loss of mental or physical capacity”.

Even though we questioned it Mum was put on a drip which, we found out later, kept her alive while she couldn’t swallow after the stroke. We weren’t the experts and thought we’d have a quick, objective prognosis.

Instead, it was delayed, included best-case scenarios – so it wasn’t clear what was likely – and medical notes show her lead doctor didn’t sight the directive.

Mum was left unable to speak, read or write, had limited comprehension and movement and needed 24/7 care. When she could understand more, she took the only bit of control left to her and refused food, then fluids. She died 58 days later.

Always involved, mum had loved travelling, enjoyed daily walks, weekly 10km hill tramps, time with family here and overseas and was active in the local community.

Mum was always clear about the quality of life she wanted and in her 60s, spelt this out in her directive, or living will, signed by her lawyer, GP and partner of 25+ years.

Had this been followed she could have been made comfortable and passed quickly, and naturally instead of the extreme suffering she went through.

Research shows 80% of Kiwis value quality of life and want their voice and choices followed in a major medical event or accident.

We launched Barbie’s Bill to establish a GP-based directive system with simple, standardised forms, a national database to access these anywhere, anytime and backing to make directives binding as per the patient’s informed consent.

SUPPLIED Louise Duffy: “We need the clear wishes of people who want care withdrawn, so they can pass peacefully, to be followed.”

In seven years, one in four of us will be 65+. The Stroke Foundation notes that 25 people and families a day are affected by strokes, which was set to increase 40% by 2028. On top of this, there are also 5+ serious traumatic brain injuries and other debilitating illnesses and conditions effecting Kiwis every day.

We all know people can say no to surgery, transfusions and chemo and have Do Not Resuscitate orders respected. Now we need the clear wishes of people who want care withdrawn, so they can pass peacefully, to be followed.

Barbie’s Bill will only deliver if it’s actively supported. For your right to choose and control your care and future, sign and share it now at barbiesbill.nz. The petition closes online tomorrow and will be presented to Parliament in the next month.