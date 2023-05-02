I thought swearing allegiance to King part of his Coronation was a spoof

Newsable is brought to you by BNZ. Listen to today’s episode at the bottom of this article.

OPINION: There are a number of things I might do this Saturday night, but I’ll tell you what I won’t be doing - swearing allegiance to the King during the coronation.

Reading about this part of the ceremony was a double take moment for me. I wasn’t sure if it was a spoof article by satirical news site, The Onion.

As the BBC reports, at some point during all the pomp “people around the world [are] set to be asked to cry out and swear allegiance to the King”.

And here’s the script you will be invited to cry out: “I swear that I will pay true allegiance to Your Majesty, and to your heirs and successors according to law. So help me God.”

Swearing allegiance to anything sounds bizarre to me, let alone asking people to swear allegiance to the King whilst sitting in their own homes.

The idea has not only left me feeling super uncomfortable about a “chorus of a million voices” doing so (imagine if you could actually hear them when the time comes), but it’s also left me with many questions.

Will anyone do this? Will they be using a hypnotist to make sure everyone watching joins in? Will Gogglebox be filming inside people’s living rooms to capture what sounds to me like an episode of Black Mirror featuring people chanting - nay, crying out - to their televisions promising loyalty?

Also, what happens if you don’t pledge allegiance? Will anyone know? Will our homes be blacklisted, or have neon signs suddenly appear above them to let our neighbours know we didn’t cry out for King Charles?

Don’t get me wrong - if I was actually at Westminster Abbey, I imagine I would join in and swear allegiance because everyone around me would be doing it and the television cameras will be filming every inch of that place and the chances of King Charles spotting me not swearing allegiance would be much, much higher.

But at home? On my sofa? With my dog? I’ll give it a miss.

