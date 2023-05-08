Siouxsie Wiles: Medical help on the horizon to help with menopause

Follow proper medical advice when it comes to menopause, not online influencers, writes Dr Siouxsie Wiles.

OPINION: It was my birthday recently. Not the big five-o but getting close. That probably explains why I’m busy reading The Menopause Manifesto by gynaecologist (and pain medicine specialist) Dr Jen Gunter.

If you haven’t come across Gunter before, she’s famous for calling out people who make dubious health claims, like Gwyneth Paltrow, who encourages women to steam their vulva or stuff a jade egg in their vagina. (The eggs are “exclusively” available from Paltrow’s website for $100 each.)

Just so we are clear, please don’t do either of those things. You run the risk of getting a nasty burn or infection.

In The Menopause Manifesto, Gunter writes that, like puberty, menopause isn’t a disease but a planned change, and one we should be educated about years in advance.

That way we’ll know what to expect and what to do “rather than the current practice of leaving people on their own with bothersome symptoms and too much conflicting information”.

Here’s a few things I learnt from Gunter’s excellent book. The word menopause was coined in 1812 by French doctor Charles De Gardanne, though descriptions of its symptoms have appeared in medical texts going back hundreds of years.

It happens when there are no more follicles in the ovaries able to ovulate. The average age this happens is 50 to 52. It’s marked by the final menstrual bleed. The time leading up to that last bleed is characterised by erratic hormone levels and irregular periods.

And the time leading up to the final bleed, and the year after, is called the perimenopause.

I have PCOS (polycystic ovary syndrome), which is one of the most common causes of female infertility. Irregular periods are a common symptom, so I was curious to find out what’s known about PCOS and menopause.

Not much it turns out, except that most studies have found women with PCOS experience a later menopause. “More work here is needed,’’ writes Gunter. Indeed, given about 1 in 10 women have PCOS.

Another classic menopausal symptom is hot flushes – “hot blooms” as Gunter prefers to call them.

What I didn’t realise until reading Gunter’s book is that, on average, women will experience these upper body heatwaves for seven years.

There may soon be good news where hot flushes are concerned. In the next couple of months, the US Food and Drug Administration will decide whether to approve a drug called Fezolinetant; recent studies have shown it can reduce the frequency and severity of hot flushes in those who experience moderate to severe flushes.

If approved, Fezolinetant will be the first non-hormonal hot flush therapy. It acts right at the source of those flushes – the parts of the brain that regulate our body temperature.

Fezolinetant’s success also signals a completely different way of thinking about menopause. As Professor of Psychiatry Dr Hadine Joffe recently told the journal Nature: “We think of menopause as being driven by changes in the ovary … The notion of the brain at the helm of menopause, that is a different concept.”