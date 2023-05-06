Janet Wilson: Whaitiri defection solidifies Te Pāti Māori kingmaker position

Meka Whaitiri and Heather Skipworth hongi, ahead of Whaitiri confirming she would stand for Te Pāti Māori at the election.

Janet Wilson is a freelance journalist who has also worked in communications, including with the National Party in 2020. She is a regular contributor to Stuff.

OPINION: Watching Meka Whaitiri’s highly-charged announcement that she was defecting from the Labour Party to Te Pati Māori on Wednesday brought to mind the observation that, “For there to be betrayal, there would have to have been trust first.”

Meka Whaitiri has yet to explain to her old caucus colleagues how that trust was broken nor the reasons for the defection, let alone the electorate she serves, but recent events provide some clues.

The member for Ikaroa-Rawhiti had waited patiently since losing the Customs portfolio in 2018 after an investigation found that it was “probable” she grabbed a staffer’s arm in an incident at Gisborne Airport. (The staffer claimed she was left with bruising on the arm, which Whaitiri denied).

READ MORE:

* Janet Wilson: It's time to unclutch the pearls and start planning for immigration

* Retirement village life may be happy, but it's not necessarily fair

* Janet Wilson: Never mind the name, we'll all pay for water changes



And while she made it back to Cabinet, it was always outside the top 20. Which would have made newly installed PM Chris Hipkins’ decision to elevate younger wahine, such as Willow-Jean Prime and Kiritapu Allan even more mamae (hurtful).

And while the manner of her leaving appears less principled than those of Tariana Turia, the founder of the party she’s joined, the Speaker’s interpretation of her status as an independent MP makes a mockery of the waka-jumping provisions of the Electoral Act.

Whaitiri’s revelations had Speaker Adrian Rurawhe tap-dancing around semantics in the House on Wednesday, claiming that he hadn’t received a signed letter from Whaitiri notifying him that she intended to resign from the party as required under Section 55B of the act, but instead he’d received an email.

ROB KITCHIN/STUFF Acting PM Carmel Sepuloni and Labour MP Kelvin Davis respond to Meka Whaitiri's defection to the Māori Party on Wednesday.

It’s a sleight-of-hand that Labour has taken straight out of disgraced MP Jami-Lee Ross’s handbook after his implosion left National trying to enforce a law it hated and hadn’t voted for.

But for all the dismay that Labour stalwarts such as Labour’s deputy leader Kelvin Davis and Deputy Prime Minister Carmel Sepuloni displayed at Whaitiri’s lack of loyalty, others such as Willie Jackson were taking the long view, intent on not starting a war with a potential coalition partner.

Under current polling, Labour and the Greens can’t form a government, which would make Te Pāti Māori the tail wagging the dog in government.

To be fair, Whaitiri’s jump isn’t the first move between the two parties for a Māori MP. Rurawhe was a member of that party before becoming a Labour MP. And not forgetting Jackson, who considered joining Te Pāti Māori in 2017 before defecting to Labour.

And much as a small stone can create many ripples on water, Whaitiri’s move could be the game-changer Te Pāti Māori needs in the Māori seats. Co-leader Rawiri Waititi is expected to reclaim Waiariki, with fellow co-leader Debbie Ngarewa-Packer a hot favourite for Te Tai Hauāuru with Labour’s Peeni Henare threatened in Tāmaki Makaurau.

But Whaitiri must win the seat first, a result that’s a foregone conclusion given that in the last election she and her cousin, Heather Te Au-Skipworth, the 2020 Te Pāti Māori candidate, held more than 86% of the vote.

However, in focusing on her “emancipation” and releasing the “shackles”, Whaitiri has momentarily forgotten the 55% of the electorate who voted for her. An electorate that has been particularly hard hit in recent times and is in a very different economic situation from 2020.

As someone who has fought ferociously against the party she’s now joined, running an electorate-only campaign in 2017 in seeking to stop Te Pāti Māori getting into government, she’ll need to explain to voters why she rejected being inside the Labour tent making incremental change, rather than choosing to be outside it, banging a louder drum.

John Cowpland/Stuff Janet Wilson says Media Whaitiri's defection solidifies Te Pāti Māori’s position as kingmaker.

Is that possible? Given her deep roots at all levels of the electorate, ironically with Labour, and not forgetting that for Māori it’s not the political colours you wear as much as the personality attached to it, yes it is.

For Prime Minister Chris Hipkins Whaitiri’s defection is not only humiliating, the first for the party since Turia crossed the floor in 2004, but it’s also dangerous five months ahead of an election. Because while the scenario of having a third coalition partner sounds enticing, it not only conflicts with his recent relentless push to the middle, it also threatens it.

A cursory glance at Te Pāti Māori’s “by Māori for Māori” policies could only be described as a study in contrasts with Hipkins’ recent efforts to neutralise He Puapua and co-governance.

For middle New Zealand, many of whom are behind in their mortgage repayments or who no longer buy fruit and veg, Māori determination is less bread and butter, more an irrelevance in their cash-strapped lives.

Which could drive them further away from Labour and means that for Hipkins any association with Te Pāti Māori amounts to the most delicate of high-wire acts. Whaitiri’s defection has only made Te Pāti Māori’s role as kingmaker in this election more certain.

For Labour and Hipkins that could well prove to be a case of be afraid of what you wish for.