Ben Thomas: Signs of strategy from Te Pāti Māori, or just acting out?

Te Pāti Māori co-leader Rawiri Waititi launched into waiata in the middle of a series of speeches about the King's coronation, in order to welcome former Labour minister Meka Whaitiri back into the House.

Ben Thomas is a public relations consultant and political commentator who has worked for the National Party. He is a regular contributor to Stuff.

OPINION: In politics, it can sometimes be difficult to draw the line between principle and personal preference.

Rawiri Waititi, co-leader of the rejuvenated Te Pāti Māori, for example, gained widespread support for his quest for recognition of tikanga in relation to Parliament’s dress code when he arrived in 2020 wearing a pounamu instead of the traditional necktie required of men in the House.

There were more raised eyebrows when in 2020 he defended wearing Nike Air Jordan sneakers in the debating chamber as “part of my upbringing” of urban street wear as a student in Auckland.

This week Waititi said his ostentatious entrance to parliament, interrupting debate in the House, with newly minted Māori Party defector Meka Whaitiri and co-leader Debbie Ngarewa-Packer, to musical accompaniment, was an important cultural moment to welcome Whaitiri to the fold.

To others, who, like a Jordans-wearing Waititi, may have watched WWE wrestling in their teens, it may have been more reminiscent of the broken glass sound of ‘Stone Cold’ Steve Austin’s entrance music dropping. That signalled the 90s icon was about to rush into the ring to cause havoc.

This incarnation of Te Pāti Māori has much in common with Austin’s wrestling character, standing in stark defiance to authority, no matter how much authority tries to make peace with it.

The question remains whether Te Pāti Māori is a disrupter, or merely disruptive. And is its refusal to get along with its potential coalition partners infantile acting out for attention or a clue to its longer-term strategy beyond the 24-hour news cycle. Māori Party strategists emphasise two things about the party’s post-election aspirations. The party is highly attracted to the idea of remaining on the cross-benches after the election rather than, presumably, being shackled to the government and programme of a major party.

Second, despite a perception of lack of policies, its driving force is vastly increased devolution of funding and decision-making in social services for Māori to grassroots providers – a worthy, overdue but radical change. Can these two things be reconciled?

Andy Barron/AP The incarnation of Te Pāti Māori seen in Rawiri Waititi’s disruptive entry to Parliament this week has much in common with the wrestling character of ‘Stone Cold’ Steve Austin, “standing in stark defiance to authority, no matter how much authority tries to make peace with it”, Ben Thomas writes.

Perhaps. Others, like NZ First, have floated the idea of straddling the cross-benches before (so-called because in the geography of Parliament such a party would physically reside between the government and the opposition parties). In this model, the party is not part of the executive, but maintains its discretion to support or oppose government initiatives as it sees fit.

The lure of government is hard to resist. Common wisdom is that a seat at the table, in this case the Cabinet table, is necessary to drive change.

The difference between being a minister and an ordinary MP, in terms of the effect they can have on the world, is enormous. Ministers are responsible for overseeing the work programmes of departments and agencies within their portfolios, and introducing legislation. They have armies of officials, and departmental budgets, and from day to day make countless decisions that impact on the way the country is governed.

Robert Kitchin/Stuff Rawiri Waititi entering the House with Meka Whaitiri, now an independent MP, but with party affiliations to Te Pāti Māori, this week.

Backbench MPs have power of a kind: they can ask questions in Parliament, make speeches, and scrutinise legislation. They play an important role in democracy, but the ultimate locus for getting things done resides with ministers.

However, while the cross-benches would deprive parties of impetus and agency, they would provide them in return a veto on legislation. And that creates leeway to ask for concessions.

From the cross-benches, and armed with the ability to block the government’s programme at any moment, the Māori Party could simply present a list of policy demands to Prime Minister Chris Hipkins, and make implementing them Labour’s problem.

As a newly warranted minister trying to design a system of devolved service provision across government, Waititi or Ngarewa-Packer would be exposed to many risks faced by previous ministers from minor parties: patch protection or delay from other ministers, bureaucratic obstruction, and white-anting at Cabinet level requiring “one more draft”, or political attacks from other parties.

Perhaps it makes sense to turn the tables, and tell Labour to sort out all these problems and just have a solution ready by the time it needs TPM’s votes to pass a Budget in May.

Chris McKeen/Stuff Ben Thomas: “The question remains whether Te Pāti Māori is a disrupter, or merely disruptive.”

Or perhaps this is where Te Pāti Māori’s extra-parliamentary worldview would come into play. If the above course of action was still seen as too hazardous, it might simply ask, as NZ First did with regional economic development, for turbo-charging funding of the Whānau Ora programme that in the North Island is supervised by its president, John Tamihere, from the tens to the hundreds of millions.

In the past week the Māori Party has grabbed attention. All eyes are now on what it intends to do with it.