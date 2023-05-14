What I learned about Mother’s Day after losing my mum

Megan Hutchison is the founder of Forget Me Not Journals and a mother of two.

Megan Hutchison is the founder of Forget Me Not Journals and a mother of two.

OPINION: My mother held frank views on Mother’s Day: to her, it was a commercial pat-on-the-back Hallmark event, when mothers deserved to be loved and celebrated every day.

While she was alive, it was easy to block out the noise of “buy her this”, “take her here”, “feed her these” – when all she really wanted was for her children to pick up after themselves and get along with each other.

Once she was gone though, the noise became deafening. That first ‘Mother’s Day Sale’ email, just weeks after she died, was excruciating. I wept through TV ads and blinked back tears in malls, surrounded by pink hearts and flowers I never would have bought her - every card like a tiny headstone reminder of my loss.

READ MORE:

* Living with 'mother envy': When Mother's Day is a reminder of what you don't have

* How to survive mother's day when it's the worst day of the year

* To mum, on Mother's Day



For a few years, Mother’s Day was grief’s cruel nudge, triggering waves of emotion and nostalgia: how much I missed her, how jealous I was of others with their mums, and how misaligned it felt to celebrate our mothers with cringey sales slogans and ‘Best Mum’ tea-towels.

Then I became a mum myself, and discovered a new emotional limbo. I was the mother to be celebrated, at a time when it had never been harder to be without one; navigating motherhood alone without her advice.

I was 22 when Mum, 55, was told of her stage 4 cancer diagnosis, and having already lost Dad when I was 9, I knew what I’d miss the most – hearing her retell funny stories about our grandparents, or us as babies, and being able to ask questions about our family.

Supplied Megan Hutchison, right, pictured with her mother Jenny Dynes.

With her story-telling days numbered, my sister and I gave Mum a journal, and asked her to record the stories she used to tell us – anecdotes of canal-boat holidays, our granddad’s witty quips, and the silly things we used to do as little children. Instead she wrote long letters about her ‘60s childhood, red-headed boyfriends who rode motorbikes, the arrival of an electric washing machine, and avoiding dinner invitations to friends’ homes who cooked rabbit.

She also wrote pages of satirically-titled “useful advice about babies from the perfect mother!” – from needless paraphernalia to avoid, to surprisingly-sound safety advice, and blunt instructions like: “never change nappies in the living room of someone else’s house – change baby in bathroom”.

My favourite page is the one about entertaining babies and toddlers: “Start a box of little trinkets, and keep it hidden away until you really need it – when you’re exhausted, a small child can occupy itself for ages with a box of things to examine.”

I pore over these letters now, and feel closer to her than ever. I can see her back in our old living room, making mobiles out of hangers and bobbins, singing along to the radio all day to entertain me. Of course, I’ve followed most of her advice.

Supplied Megan Hutchison says becoming a mum changed how she felt about Mother’s Day. She's pictured with husband Blair, daughter Emmie and son Teddy.

Mother’s Day is a reminder that life is short. The days we have with our loved ones are far from guaranteed, and no words of love should be left unsaid. These days, instead of envying others and rolling my eyes at Mother’s Day brunches, I’ve made peace knowing I made the most of my time with Mum.

My mother’s words helped inspire my journaling business, creating journals for parents and grandparents to record their stories, wisdom, and memories. Mother’s Day is always a busy time for us, and I have to reconcile that with how she felt about the ‘celebration’ - but I hope she’d be proud of her lasting impact.

If you are grieving your mum on Sunday, you are certainly not alone. Please know it’s OK to block out the noise and the pink-hearted paraphernalia, and embrace memories and love instead. Comfort and closeness can be found amid the pain.

CHRISTEL YARDLEY/STUFF Midwife Jessica Jordan has always wanted to be a mum, even if it meant going down the IVF route rather than waiting for the right partner to come along. (First published in May.)

This Mother’s Day I will re-read the journal Mum left me, and write a letter to each of my children in theirs – probably smudged with tears. I will hold my children close, and know she is with me.

Mum, if you’re reading this… I hope you don’t mind me ignoring your disdain for Mother’s Day. While I don’t need a single day to remember you, and it still hurts to feel left out, it’s healing to reflect on the love we shared - and good to remind others to seize what time is left.

I haven’t yet resorted to a baby mobile made of hangers and bobbins, but I haven’t changed my baby in a friend’s living room either. I sing along to the radio to entertain my babies, and I hold the handrail when carrying them downstairs – just like you said.

And don’t worry, we’ve never eaten rabbit.