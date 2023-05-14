When Gabrielle struck, we dug deep. So why hasn't all the money got through yet?

Tracy Watkins is Sunday Star-Times editor.

OPINION: When the full horror of Gabrielle sunk in, Kiwis dug deep to help cyclone victims in their hour of need. Around $35 million was raised, most of it going to Red Cross - $24m - and the rest from a special Lotto draw, raising $11m.

But as peoples’ hour of need turns into days, weeks, and now months, most of the tens of millions of dollars raised to help people get back on their feet is yet to find its way to those who the rest of us thought we were helping.

While there are many forms of central and local government assistance available – Civil Defence grants for food, clothes and accommodation for instance, and government grants to business – donations have been slower to get through.

Just $5m in donations has been distributed by Red Cross so far, though Red Cross promises that most of the rest will be distributed within the next three months. In the meantime hardship on the ground is still very real for many.

It turns out, meanwhile, that so far none of the money raised in the special Cyclone Gabrielle Lotto draw has been distributed – though the Department of Internal Affairs (DIA), which administers the fund, says around $3m in general Lotto funds has been spent on various Cyclone Gabrielle-related community projects.

DIA says the special Lotto draw was never intended for the purpose of helping out individuals coping with the immediate aftermath of Cyclone Gabrielle, but for “medium to long-term” programmes addressing future needs - and those are still some way off being decided.

CHRIS SKELTON/Stuff Aerial shots of Esk Valley revealed apocalyptic scenes after Cyclone Gabrielle.

The distribution of Red Cross funds, on the other hand, seems to have been slowed by processes to avoid duplicating what other forms of assistance might already be available to people through various agencies, including the Government.

But Red Cross also insists it was clear from the start that not all the money donated by kindhearted Kiwis would be for immediate use; rather, some of it would be earmarked for spending on future-proofing regions for the next disaster.

Consequently, some of the money they’ve distributed has been for programmes like first-aid training so communities are better prepared next time round.

For those like Roberta McKenzie, still digging out the silt from under her ruined house, it’s not the future they’re worried about, but the now.

No wonder when her granddaughter asked her where the Red Cross and Lotto money had gone, she had no answer.

RICKY WILSON/STUFF Roberta McKenzie and Robert Winiata lost their Te Karaka home in Cyclone Bola in 1988, and again in Cyclone Gabrielle in 2023.

Red Cross deservedly has the respect and trust of Kiwis for the work it does on the ground rebuilding communities overseas after disaster strikes.

And without question its efforts in Hawke’s Bay are well-intentioned and have – and will – help many.

But the speed at which the donations have been distributed seems far removed from the spirit in which people donated in the first place.

We all understood the terrible and urgent need of people whose homes were lost and livelihoods destroyed by flash floods in mere minutes - and the even-more-heartbreaking aftermath of homes and businesses buried in metres of silt.

When we put ourselves in the shoes of the cyclone’s victims we all wondered how we would cope if everything we owned was wiped away in minutes.

So when people dug into their wallets it was with the hope that it would help people rebuild their homes and lives and businesses as quickly as possible.

Some people even loaded up vans and cars with donated goods – food, bedding, toys – and headed down to the region, so desperate were they to help.

But the plea at the time was to send money, not goods, as that would be more useful. And so we did.

Images of cars and houses buried in silt reinforced the urgency of donations.

It turns out that digging homes out from under metres of silt is one of the things that Red Cross does not see as being in its remit, although it has provided people with personal protective equipment and spades. It says there are other agencies funding that work, so it does not want to duplicate.

Months down the track a lot of that work is still being done by friends, neighbours and families.

It’s not just those millions in donations that seem to have been caught up in a bureaucratic quagmire; an investigation by the Sunday Star-Times has revealed the red tape surrounding central and local government assistance has proved just as frustrating for many of those trying to access desperately-needed funds.

No one questions the best intentions of everyone involved in trying to help.

But three months on, it’s only right to ask questions about how the donations are being spent – and whether the wait for help has been too long.