Verity Johnson: Why we're a country of either prudes or horndogs

Verity Johnson is an Auckland-based writer and business owner. She is a regular contributor to Stuff.

OPINION: We’re a country of prudes and horndogs.

One of the work perks of running a burlesque club is it gives you a rather more intimate look into the average Kiwi’s romantic side than, say, working at Bunnings.

Now, part of this insight is because of the nature of the job, right?

READ MORE:

* Verity Johnson: Why people bitch about Chlöe Swarbrick

* Verity Johnson: Struggling to remember what sexy feels like

* Verity Johnson: Keeping an open mind about open relationships

* Got the post-omicron-peak blues? It's time to break out

* We've hit the pandemic boredom wall



JASON DORDAY/STUFF At home with Verity Johnson, Stuff columnist and burlesque club boss.

You’re whisking people away from normal life, encouraging them to peel off the mundanity of the everyday, like stripping off wet gym socks. So obviously you see some secret parts of the sensual soul; the pieces of ourselves that we usually keep in a shoebox under the bed.

Most of the things I’ve seen from this ringside seat are heartwarmingly endearing. And yet there’s also some really weird curiosities in our cultural cabinets. Like how we absolutely cannot be flirtatious sober. Or how some customers will unwantedly fondle me like I’m a supermarket mango – and yet often apologise for it after. (Proving that even when we’re crass, we’re still obsessed with politeness.)

But the weirdest part of our sensual soul is how we’re both a nation of total prudes and absolutely outrageous horndogs.

I see it at work sometimes. A certain type of person will arrive more buttoned up than a vicar’s cassock. Then they’ll have two drinks, tear off their clothes and dive bomb the stage in a frenzy of lusty adulation. And it’s a clash of extremes that’s reflected in our sexual culture as a whole.

By day we’re unbelievably, bloodlessly, arse clenching-ly polite to the point of prudishness.

We do not have a sexy public culture. No-one flirts in New Zealand, no-one preens, no-one dances in public or wears anything but conspicuously conservative black trackpants and jandals… plus our unspoken code of public propriety is about as flexible as my Grandma’s hamstrings.

We have “concerned” mother superiors who patrol public swimming pools telling other women off for their swimsuits. (I still remember that a week after moving back here, a woman came up to me at a pool to tell me that we don’t wear swimsuits like that here so go back to Australia.)

And New Zealand is the only place I’ve ever been called a slut by a stranger for wearing ripped jeans. We even banned the harmlessly hunky male firefighters calendar, for God’s sake.

And yet… we’re also statistically one of the most promiscuous countries in the world.

Actually, New Zealand women are the most promiscuous in the world, with an average of 20.4 partners. (The global average is 7.3). Kiwi blokes are at 16.8, with a global average of 13.2.

And as a nation you’ll be secretly delighted to know we have more sex every year than Australians do (122 times vs 105 times.) And let me tell you, from MCing both burlesque and male strip shows, Kiwis are decidedly not a conservative crowd when it comes to seduction.

So, how on earth does a nation that can’t handle an exposed kneecap also turn out to be such undercover, saucy horndogs?

Club Burlesque/Andi Crown Verity Johnson is the owner of an Auckland burlesque club.

Maybe it’s because of our endemic emotional constipation. Perhaps by throttling our feelings by day, we end up with some kind of reverse-effect explosion by night.

Or perhaps we’re a nation that firmly divides the private self and the public self, like we do with weed. (You know, how practically everyone smokes marijuana, but no-one wants to admit it or legalise it.)

And perhaps with sex, as with weed, we’d rather conform to the public idea that Kiwis are unrelentingly, virtuously, dully wholesome.

And look, I’m not saying I hate this contradiction, but I think we should probably acknowledge it. After all, I think the real sin here isn’t horniness, it’s hypocrisy.