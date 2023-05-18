Budget 2023: Workers need more than stop-gap measures

Gerard Hehir is assistant secretary of Unite Union.

OPINION: Apparently it’s all about the basics in this year’s Budget. For low-paid workers budgets are rarely about anything else: food, shelter, transport, health and incomes.

Shelter

The Government spends more than $1.5 billion a year on the Accommodation Supplement and has spent more than $1b on temporary housing since 2017. Both are stop-gap measures that have actually benefited landlords and motel owners as much as renters.

The insanity that was the property market finally appears to have abated, but house prices are only back to unsustainable 2020 levels and rents are actually up 20% in the same period. Housing supply has finally ramped up to somewhere near the levels required long term, but relief is needed now.

Liz McDonald/Stuff An immediate fix to the problem of runaway rents would be rent caps, says Gerard Hehir.

We won’t hold our breath, but an immediate fix would be rent caps. Landlords outraged by the curtailing of their rent-seeking ways should be referred to most countries in Europe, where rent controls or caps exist at national, regional or local levels.

When it comes to the property market we hope the Government has learnt to keep it simple.

Build more public housing. Slumlords and rent-rampers can’t compete when decent, affordable houses are also on offer. Let them threaten us with a good time by saying they will sell up. We are yet to see a landlord burn down their house to exit the market.

Kevin Stent/Stuff Gerard Hehir: ‘’Petrol and supermarkets inquiries about anti-competitive behaviour have been launched with much fanfare but with very little result so far.’’

Living Costs

Bread and butter, did you say? Grocery items were up 14% in the last year. This is a worldwide problem and Aotearoa is actually doing better than many of our trading partners, but that doesn’t help at the checkout each week.

Similarly with petrol costs – international prices are the major factor and so reducing tax just deprives public services of funding, with little long-term gain. Band-aids are necessary sometimes, but we have a bad habit of using them long after some serious surgery is clearly required.

Petrol and supermarkets inquiries about anti-competitive behaviour have been launched with much fanfare but with very little result so far. How about boosting the resources of the agencies that need to finish the job? Given how much we all spend on these essentials each week, even a tiny improvement would see a many hundredfold payback to taxpayers. Some political spine stiffening may be required as well.

Christel Yardley/Stuff Heavy road users do 99% of the damage to roads but pay only a fraction of the cost, says Hehir.

Transport

There are many, many reasons why we need to get more people using public transport, but that will only happen if it functions reliably, especially for workers going to and from their jobs every day.

More investment is needed but we should not keep investing in the causes of the problem, particularly the massive subsidy to heavy road users (who do 99% of the damage to roads but pay only a fraction of the cost).

If they paid their way then a lot more freight would be on rails and much of the cost of endless, disruptive and expensive roadworks could be used to provide cheaper, climate-friendly alternatives. And while subsidies for low-emission cars are great, what about e-bike subsidies?

123rf Unite’s Gerard Hehir says New Zealanders need basic access to check-ups and fillings.

Health

Again, we keep forking out vast sums to deal with problems made 10 times worse because we ignored them at the start. Access to preventive and primary health care is the best (and cheapest) way to keep healthcare costs down long term.

Also long term these days is making a simple appointment to see a doctor. We all try our best to plan ahead but our bodies rarely provide four weeks’ written notice before requiring medical attention.

The same for our teeth. We generally do well making sure our kids’ teeth are looked after, but as adults many have to choose between decay and debt. The results are predictable: reports of self-extractions with pliers and growing emergency hospital treatment for jaw infections, which we end up paying for anyway.

No-one is asking for the full set of pearly white crowns, just some basic access to check-ups and fillings when needed. It could be limited to Community Service Card holders initially if basic health is still seen as too much of a luxury for everyone.

Stuff ‘’The Budget needs to fully implement the promise to require government contractors and suppliers to pay the Living Wage.’’

Incomes and wages

Governments should lead and that’s what we need them to do with the Living Wage. Government workers need the new rate of $26 per hour from September and the Budget needs to fully implement the promise to require government contractors and suppliers to pay the Living Wage. That will have a massive positive impact on the wages of those who need the most help.

The Government felt the need to ditch the income insurance scheme earlier this year, but there is an even better alternative and the policy work has already been done. Implementing its own Welfare Expert Advisory Group report from 2019 would ensure decent incomes for anyone without paid work for any reason. Just do it.

As for tax, the recent IRD report confirmed what we all knew – the system is very good at taxing workers’ earned income but missing in action where real wealth is concentrated. Those on lower incomes should get a tax cut and the difference made up by broadening the base with taxes on capital gains or land or financial transactions (or a mix of all three).

Andrew Neel/Unsplash It’s the nice person in a suit who is the one workers need to really look out for, says Hehir.

Law and order

Some rob you with a gun (or stolen Honda in a ramraid), others with a pen. The American FBI estimates for every $1 stolen by burglars, robbers, muggers and ramraiders around $18 is stolen by a nice person in a suit asking you to just sign this form. Workers have $3 stolen by their employer for every $1 stolen by honest thieves.

Migrant workers are back in Aotearoa in their tens of thousands and so are the reports of RSE workers living six to a bedroom with no heating and paying $200 a week each in rent.

So how about we get serious with some law and order in the Budget where it is really needed: doubling the number of Labour Inspectors (as promised in 2017) and beefing up the Serious Fraud and IRD Investigation offices.

Or we could throw a few billion more on the band-aids.