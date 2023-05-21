Harried and chased, or a normal night out? Harry and Meghan's strange New York minute

Alison Mau is a senior writer and regular columnist for the Sunday Star-Times. She is also editor of the #MeTooNZ project.

OPINION: Hello there. Are you sick of the word ‘budget’ yet? For the sake of some relief, let me whisper another couple of words - Harry and Meghan.

In the few days since the couple claimed to have been pursued through New York streets like Fast and Furious: the Manhattan version, there have been few verifiable facts and a lot of conjecture.

The Sussex side told of a "near catastrophic" car chase by papparazzi. They appeared to be believed at least in part by NYC mayor Eric Adams, who said it was “reckless and irresponsible” for anyone to be chasing cars in the middle of Manhattan.

READ MORE:

* Harry and Meghan demand footage from photographers who chased them

* Harry and Meghan's car chase - by six people involved

* Meghan and Prince Harry looked nervous, says New York taxi driver

* A deep dive inside Prince Harry's strained relationship with the press



A taxi driver who was briefly pressed into service gave an interview saying he wasn't scared. Subsequent digging found he'd driven them around the block once, getting stuck behind a rubbish truck for a full five minutes before Harry, Megs and her mum got back in their official vehicle.

New York police confirmed there had been no collisions or arrests, and although the Sussexes’ downtown ride may have been scary and potentially dangerous, it does not seem to have amounted to an hours-long high-speed chase. The phrase "recollections may vary" has never been more fitting.

Let's deal with the earnest part of this story first. Going to a fancy awards dinner does not mean you're looking for attention. It also does not mean you should be happy to be followed by paparazzi. There were reports of police trying to stop the pursuing cars, and being given the metaphoric finger in the rearview mirror.

David R. Martin/AP Cab driver Sukhcharn Singh briefly drove Harry and Meghan in downtown Manhattan.

Being followed by paparazzi can be terrifying. Even if the ‘chase’ is not a chase per se, but more a regular-speed tailing, having someone follow you, park outside your house for days and hassle your neighbours makes you feel like prey.

Those who say they deserve it because they're famous might stop and imagine their family in that same position - and if Harry at this stage appears a bit overwrought by the situation, I think I can forgive him that, considering the trauma he carries from his mother's death.

Next up, the imaginings of the online crowd, some of whom think this must have been a stunt choreographed by Meghan and Harry to bolster their legal claims against the UK tabloids.

AP Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle arrive at Zeigfeld Ballroom on Tuesday night in New York.

The knitting together of this trope falls mainly on Meghan and has done for years. Her imagined motives are often used to decry not only her own behaviour, but her husband's as well - if there's anything nasty to say about the couple, Meghan must be blamed for behind-the-scenes puppeteering.

She can barely leave the house without having her motives picked apart. We're still OK, it seems, with scrutinising women for their every move and finding fault no matter what.

Another topic of much discussion has been the difference between the US – where Harry and Meghan are just one glamorous celebrity couple among many – and the UK, where they are apparently public enemies 1 and 2.

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images Meghan, Duchess of Sussex at the Ms. Foundation Women of Vision Awards.

That difference has led to one of the more wild group imaginings of the internet - a conspiracy theory taking flame right in front of our eyes. New Yorkers, who are used to seeing celebrities on the streets, began talking about the unusual nature of such a chase in their city. Kanye and Kim's first date? Fifteen photographers max and all on foot, one eyewitness claimed.

"New York is notorious for being a ‘we DGAF [don't give a f...] about celebrities’ town," said another.

Most agreed it had to be imports from the British press in those cars.

Then it got even weirder. A paparazzo claimed the incident must have been manufactured by the Sussexes to create "their cliffhanger Princess Diana moment" for an upcoming documentary. Over the course of a few hours, theories warped and grew and landed on the extreme end; the chase was now an attempt to prevent Harry from taking the stand in the phone-hacking case against the Mirror Group newspaper publishers. A hit job.

So much fascination, so few verifiable facts. And while it appears the Sussexes' unnamed spokesperson may have over-egged the pudding with the statement that kicked all this off, they were right about this bit: “Dissemination of these images, given the ways in which they were obtained, encourages a highly-intrusive practice that is dangerous to all involved.”

In other words, the public that consumes these images is part of the problem. If you feel for Harry - and we should in this situation, given how his mum died - then by all means look at the lovely images shot with the pair's permission at the Zeigfeld Ballroom​ on Tuesday night. But don't click on those other pictures.