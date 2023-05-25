Ben Thomas: Overseas image of our PM has gone from sought after to sausage rolls

Former prime minister Jacinda Ardern, shortly after the leadership vote that led to Chris Hipkins becoming PM in January.

OPINION: The past few months have brought New Zealand back to earth as an actor on the world stage.

Jacinda Ardern was an international phenomenon. Whatever her domestic issues, she remained a star of global politics to the end of her time as prime minister and beyond, projecting an image of a New Zealand that was at once modern and urbane, progressive and empathetic, glamorous and even, in a self-deprecating way, cool.

Incredibly, for an antipodean politician, she was sought out by other world leaders hoping to bask in her glow.

Her successor, Chris Hipkins, resembles more a child who has been dragged somewhere boring by their parents. His recent international meetings all seem to begin with world leaders politely offering the prime minister a little treat: a plate of sausage rolls from the UK Prime Minister, a can of Coke Zero from the US Secretary of State.

The same Kiwi touchstones that made Hipkins a relatable breath of fresh air on his ascension to the top job suddenly seem, in the bulb flashes of the international media, at best cliched and at worst contrived and cringeworthy.

Most New Zealanders will not care too much that our image in world affairs has gone from “the anti-Trump” to “the sausage roll guy”. But political assets in any area can become liabilities. Like sausage rolls, even those from the royal kitchen, politicians have a shelf life.

It may seem ridiculous to talk about Hipkins’ best-before date only four months into the job. But next week will mark almost the exact halfway point between his elevation and the election, and like a can of Coke Zero, the fizz of a new leader can dissipate over time.

AP Chris Hipkins with his can of Coke, during his meeting with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, fourth left, in Papua New Guinea.

And there are a number of important dates between now and then that could make or break his election chances.

A simple story about the two major parties goes like this. The incumbent Labour Government had presided over, or during, a cost-of-living crisis, which it was slow to acknowledge last year, and voters lost confidence in its willingness or ability to solve the problem.

In January, Ardern stepped aside and was replaced by Hipkins, who told voters he was focused on the cost of living issue and would do something about it. The electorate believed him, and so Labour overtook the opposition National Party in many polls.

And belief is crucial. The electorate’s confidence in Hipkins started sky high: one poll immediately after his elevation to leader showed over half of respondents saying they trusted him.

Infrequent public polling makes it hard to compare, but Hipkins’ preferred prime minister ratings seem to have pulled back from disaster-adjacent highs, and have never reached the levels of Ardern even in day-to-day life outside of crises. His approval ratings seem as prone as anyone’s to dropping once the benefit of the doubt subsides.

ROBERT KITCHIN/Stuff Reserve Bank Governor Adrian Orr lifts the official cash rate (OCR) by 25 basis points, an announcement that was keenly watched for signs of the influence of the Budget on the RBNZ’s approach.

And it will not be because of any inherent dishonesty from Hipkins. It will be whether voters believe that he is helping with the cost of living or hurting it.

The Reserve Bank’s decision to raise the OCR to 5.5% yesterday came with muted admonition. Although Budget spending was higher (and therefore more inflationary) than the bank has expected, this and other pressures like increased immigration were offset by the lower than expected starting points for inflation and GDP figures released recently.

As such, the increase remained at the level the bank predicted in February.

But that means lower baseline inflation was also an opportunity to keep interest rates static, with more disciplined spending.

Instead, that good news from earlier in the year seems to have been squandered by the Government treating it as more headroom to spend, like getting a loan to pay off your credit card and using the money to buy a sausage roll and a Coke.

Chris McKeen/Stuff Ben Thomas: “The Reserve Bank’s decision to raise the OCR to 5.5% yesterday came with muted admonition.”

Indeed the picture from the Budget in general seems to be that of a Government gently pushing spending as far as it can go without alarming the public.

National was confronted with a union accusation that its tax cut policy will now cost an extra $300 million a year because of new Treasury projections for wages.

It’s true, but what it means is that the Government’s Budget anticipates capturing an extra $300 million in new tax revenue purely through bracket creep; that is, inflationary pressures driving more of workers’ income into higher tax brackets and diminishing their real income – $300 million that the Government has seamlessly absorbed into its spending plans, like the sci-fi Blob.

While analysts will keep looking at the figures, especially inflation in July for the second quarter, New Zealanders will keep feeling the effects. The arithmetic of bracket creep tax increases as a lessening of real purchasing power is complex: feeling the strain of day-to-day living is not.

How much of a 0.25% rise in mortgage interest rates is attributable to the government’s spending? It may be impossible to quantify, but a first-home owner may reasonably guess it is more than a $5 prescription fee waiver, or any of the Budget’s other little treats.