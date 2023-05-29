China's move from cosy mayoral forums to distant acquaintances

K (Guru) Gurunathan is a former Mayor of Kāpiti. He is a regular opinion contributor to Stuff.

OPINION: The moment I asked what the population of his city was I knew I’d made a mistake. “Only 3.9 million. What’s yours?” responded Mayor Zhuang Jia Han, of Xiamen.

“Oh…just over 54,000” I said, a little sheepish as Zhuang executed a classic Chinese face-saving move. “I’m sure Kāpiti Coast is a beautiful place” he said. It was coffee break at the three-day second New Zealand China Mayoral Forum hosted in Wellington in December 2017.

There were 12 Chinese mayors and 38 New Zealand mayors. Collectively, the 12 represented 62 million people. Mayor Zhuang’s representation alone was equivalent to almost four-fifths of Aotearoa New Zealand’s total population of 5 million.

READ MORE:

* Vulnerability a motivation for China's political influence campaigns - new book

* Universities tweak relationships with China to protect academic freedom and autonomy

* Spies catch out New Zealander working for a foreign intelligence agency



THOMAS MANCH/STUFF PM Jacinda Ardern discusses her meeting with China's Xi Jinping on the sidelines of the Apec forum in Thailand. (First published November 11, 2022.)

I felt like a minnow, reflecting the tangible reality of Aotearoa in the vast geopolitics of the Indo-Pacific.

The forum was launched in Auckland in November 2014 by the Chinese People’s Association for Friendship with Foreign Countries and our Local Government New Zealand.

Backed by the two governments, the first forum was held in Xiamen in September 2015. At the second forum I was among the mayors who signed the Wellington declaration which “…shared agreement that the exchanges and communications between cities of our two countries will greatly benefit our mutual trust and understanding, as well as stimulate pragmatic co-operation on culture, trade and investment. The co-operation between our businesses and local governments highlights promising opportunities”.

We agreed to host the third forum in China. It never took place. Before the why, I need to frame a wider historical background.

As British economist, Angus Maddison’s reports for the OECD and his 2007 book Contours of the World Economy revealed, China and India have been dominant global trading civilisations over the last 2000 years, until the advent of European colonialism.

These Asian economies in the 21st century are not emerging nations as much as re-emerging nations. The G7, including Britain, recently criticised China of weaponising trade.

History, however, notes Britain smuggled banned opium into China. Using gun boats to defeat Chinese resistance and forcing European trade for goods from the “barbarian” west the Chinese emperor said the Chinese had no need for.

AMBER LEIGH-WOOLF/Stuff Delegates and mayors from New Zealand councils listen to a session at the China New Zealand mayoral forum in 2017.

It took the arrival of Mao’s totalitarian regime in 1949 to stamp out the addiction of 40 million Chinese. Last week’s The Guardian ran an article by Lewis Darnell exposing this shameful weaponisation of the opium trade to subdue China.

The last point about China’s resurgence is its globally unprecedented lifting of 800 million above the poverty line over the last 40 years. Increasing primary health and education and the full participation of women into the workforce.

Despite the lament of the liberal democrats, a political system should be given credit if it can do what China has done to prevent the oppression of poverty and potential death of millions of children.

Back to the joint mayoral forum and the Wellington Declaration. It was not until I read an article by Professor Anne-Marie Brady that the penny dropped. In August 2017 she had warned the New Zealand Security Intelligence Service and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade of some serious research findings.

Not getting a response, she released her paper on a publicly accessible website of the Woodrow Wilson International Centre for Scholars in Washington.

“New Zealanders had a right to know about the seriousness of the situation. Foreign interference activities only thrive if public opinion in the affected nation tolerate or condones it,” she said.

Her paper (Magic weapons: China’s political influence activities under Xi Jinping) outlined a systemic offensive strategy where the party-state-military-market nexus create a united front work inclusive of espionage and political subversion.

It also identified the Chinese People’s Association for Friendship with Foreign Countries as one of the leading united front organisations.

Brady notes the impact of the research on the new 2017 government, led by Jacinda Ardern, and the security briefing by the SIS, that advised the PM openly provide information about public security issues to the public.

Ross Giblin/Stuff K (Guru) Gurunathan was a two-term mayor of Kāpiti.

The government agencies’ internal debate, she noted, was how to deal with the CCP interference when China is Aotearoa‘s largest trading partner, accounting for 27% of exports. The debate concluded with the principle that, without national security New Zealand has no economic security.

Brady said the quiet case-by-case recalibration strategy “has been perhaps a bit too subtle, and the actions the government has taken tend to be overlooked or underreported”.

Suffice to say the New Zealand China Mayoral Forum and the glorious Wellington Declaration have quietly disappeared. Economic security, national sovereignty, western liberal values and the geopolitical tussle for power in the Indo-Pacific presents the biggest culture war for Aotearoa New Zealand.

One would have thought this a serious cost-of-living-as-a-New Zealander issue in the election run up. The public have a right to know.