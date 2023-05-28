During NZ Music Month, the reality of being a new artist often goes unshared

Pat Piasta, who performs as PAT, says the reality of being a new artist often goes unshared.

OPINION: Every year we hear about NZ Music Month, a time when the country comes together during May to support emerging artists. However, the reality of being a new artist often goes unshared.

Unlike other professions, there isn't a clear path to becoming a successful artist. We have to carve our own way, and many of us eventually give up. Not everyone can rely on luck, and there are countless talented artists out there who have potential to be the next 'big name'. So how do we create opportunities for ourselves, secure radio play and ensure our music reaches a wider audience?

I'm 18, a musician, and a student at Auckland University. I vividly remember how I would sing around the house as a child, immersing myself in music. One night, while showering and lost in my own melodies, my mum overheard me and recognised my talent. She immediately enroled me in singing lessons.

From that point on, music became an essential part of my existence. I couldn't imagine a day without it. Music became my breath, my thoughts, and my emotional outlet. For me, songwriting is a form of therapy. If you're a part of my life, I've written at least one song about you.

My goal is to become an international artist. I competed in Rockquest during school and even won the New Found Sound competition. This gave me the opportunity to record my singles TOY, Enemy, and One & Only at Parachute Studio, as well as create my very first music video.

But where do I go from here? The path ahead is challenging, especially with limited funding. I find myself working around the clock, managing university studies and financing everything independently. It can be a lonely, expensive and isolating experience.

My situation is further complicated by the fact that I immigrated to NZ from Poland when I was 12, unable to speak English. Music was my guiding light, helping me learn the language and adapt to a new culture. However, I don't have as many industry contacts as others, and I've had to fight tooth and nail to make connections and progress. Despite my efforts, it feels like a daunting uphill battle still lies ahead.

When I first learned about NZ Music Month, I thought it was a great initiative to support new artists. I've since realised it mainly benefits those who already have a foot in the door, and those of us without a record label find ourselves in a peculiar in-between place.

Making it in the music industry demands determination and sacrifice. To succeed in music, you must believe in yourself more than anyone else. Some may advise you to take the safe option, claiming your dreams are too big or that most people don't make it - but we must put in the work to ensure our dreams come true.

Breaking into the industry is the toughest part of being a musician. It's a long and challenging process, but investing time in it is immensely rewarding, and I still believe that NZ is a country where dreams can come true.

So as NZ Music Month comes to an end, please open your ears to new emerging artists and support them in their dreams. It takes a lot of courage to commit to a dream that seems so distant from reality, but for some of us, giving up will never be an option.