Kiwis love a success story, but not all aspiring artists will become global stars

OPINION: The end is drawing near on yet another NZ Music Month. Thirty-one days in the year when we come together to champion and celebrate all that’s great about this unique little hothouse at the bottom of the world.

Google tells me that the first-ever NZ Music Month (NZMM) was held in 1997 - the year I headed off on my OE. It was the height of Spice Girls mania. The Chemical Brothers’ Dig Your Own Hole and The Prodigy’s The Fat of the Land were on high rotate in the discman. That Christmas, my NZ flatmate received Bic Runga’s now-iconic debut album Drive – a CD of quintessential Kiwi singer-songwriter pop that we shared among our fellow travellers and that slotted in perfectly alongside the biggest bands in the world. I was full of pride that we came from the same place.

I felt the same sense of pride years later when driving down Sunset Boulevard in Los Angeles and hearing Lorde’s just-released Royals on US radio. It felt like a truly significant moment in New Zealand music. Something worth celebrating.

That’s the thing. We are good at celebrating the successes of those achieving in the upper tiers of music, especially when it comes with international validation. So, it’s understandable that emerging artists now have their sights set on the same level of global superstardom. Many young acts I’ve mentored over the years have referenced Lorde as their barometer for success. That’s a high bar!

Which brings me back around to NZMM and its benefits. I can see how for those new acts trying desperately to be heard, it’s frustrating to see the same names continually peddled across socials and the media throughout the month of May. Like I say, we love a success story.

But I do think we’re also getting better at providing platforms for new talent. Agreed, it can sometimes be hard to find that support if you’re just trying your best to keep your head above water.

The issue being, we’re now living in the age of Spotify, YouTube and TikTok when anyone and everyone who wants to be a star can publicly declare their intentions and post their music to the world at the click of a finger. It's resulted in an oversaturation in the market, where hundreds of young aspiring musicians are vying for all the same things. Everyone wants a manager, a booking agent, a publicist, a label deal, and global domination.

The truth is, in New Zealand there’s not enough of us to go around, and statistics have shown that international superstardom just doesn’t pan out for everyone.

I know this. My colleagues in the music business know this. The struggles of young artists are not lost on us. There are a lot of good people and organisations – like the NZ Music Commission, which runs NZMM - doing their best to ensure that we are giving a voice to new and emerging artists. But simply put, there are just too many to champion in the short space of 31 days.

That’s why we need to look upon the month for what it is: a good reason to stop and pat yourself on the back for your achievements, no matter where in the scheme of it you fit. Acknowledge legends like Bic Runga and Lorde who’ve made it possible to dream the impossible, be proud to be writing and recording on the same whenua, keep making kick-ass music and try to enjoy the ride.