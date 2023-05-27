Janet Wilson: National should be doing better in the polls, but it's not happening

Janet Wilson is a freelance journalist who has also worked in communications, including with the National Party in 2020. She is a regular contributor to Stuff.

OPINION: Here’s the thing about polls; they’re like the proverbial swallows and summer. One taken at an exact pinpoint in time cannot predict an election, but taken over time can indicate the general direction of voters’ likely intent.

The National Party will no doubt be feeling chuffed about its three-point bump to 37% on Thursday’s Kantar-1News poll. That’s enough under the razor-thin margins both major parties are now operating under for National to form a coalition with ACTon 11% and to govern alone with 62 seats.

It reflects a Taxpayer Union-Curia poll of May 10, which had National on 35.6% and ACT on 12.7%, but is at odds with the Newshub-Reid Research poll of May 14, which predicted a Labour-Greens-Te Pāti Māori trio in Parliament. Christopher Luxon’s fabled “coalition of chaos”.

This week’s poll was taken between last Saturday and Wednesday and will draw the inevitable conclusion that Labour’s drop in the polls was a thumbs-down reaction to the Budget. And while the sweeteners of extending early-childhood education subsidies to two-year-olds and dropping the $5 prescription fee might have been a bit “meh”, mortgage-belt voters would have been furious to learn that their belt tightening would be extended longer because there was a cyclone to pay for.

But it begs the question; at a time when inflation is tearing holes in pay packets and when members of Labour’s caucus such as Stuart Nash and Meka Whaitiri take their own paths untravelled, then why isn’t National doing better in the polls?

The preferred prime minister ratings provide a clue; Prime Minister Chris Hipkins had dropped two points to 25%, but Luxon’s had risen one-point to 18. Since last year, the Leader of the Oppositions ratings have fallen from 25% to 17%.

So, why is there a disparity between those who meet him and say he’s a nice guy and those preferred PM ratings, which are in the doldrums?

RICKY WILSON/STUFF National Party leader Christopher Luxon is blaming the Government for the Reserve Bank's latest increase to the OCR.

The answer partially lies in his choice of vocabulary. As a critter who toiled up the business chain of command over many years, he prefers to speak corporate-ese rather than the language of the street; it’s all about “outcomes” and “going forwards” and “low-hanging fruit” and “blue-sky projects”. In short, the dressing up of plain ideas in the frilly language of the professional managerial class.

The Kantar-1News poll results may be less about the charisma, or otherwise, of the two Chrises and more realpolitik. That voters punish governments who preside when high interest rates and inflation rages and rewards opposition parties.

But if the latest poll signals that voters aren’t swiping right with National, at least they’re looking up the party’s profile. And much like that first date that suggests you pay for all your drinks then abandons you at the bar, National’s given them every reason in this campaign to swipe left.

Be it the fact that they’re the only party using AI in its social media ads or on Friday week ago, where National spent the day after the Budget explaining why they’d reinstall the $5 prescription charge, a move that made them look petty and mean, instead of speaking about net core Crown debt now forecast to be 43% of GDP in 2024.

Ricky Wilson/Stuff Christopher Luxon in Birkenhead, Auckland, this week, where he repudiated a housing density policy National had signed up to with the Government in 2021.

Or on Wednesday at the launch of its “Get NZ Back On Track” tour where Luxon neatly flip-flopped on the Medium Density Residential Standards (MDRS), a bipartisan accord between Labour and National, which would allow more tightly packed housing without resource consent, thus thwarting nimby power.

Not forgetting that Luxon, as newly installed Leader of the Opposition, had voted for the legislation in December 2021, or that humiliatingly his deputy was the legislation’s principal architect, his support of greenfield projects over densification highlights that rather seeking new voters who would live in those three-story townhouses, he’s more concerned about the nimbys, who’d vote for him anyway.

More importantly, the u-turn reveals the lack of strategic thinking at the heart of the National Party campaign. That it’s happy to kill off its founding philosophy of less government, less regulation, if it means more votes.

John Cowpland/Stuff Janet Wilson: “The u-turn reveals the lack of strategic thinking at the heart of the National Party campaign.”

It comes down to a perceived lack of honesty, more “trust me, Squire” than trustworthy. Epitomising this is National’s prevarication of releasing figures behind its tax plan, insisting on waiting for the re-election Economic and Fiscal Update (Prefu) before it releases any numbers. In that information vacuum, this week Labour gave CTU economist Craig Renney​ (and Grant Robertson’s right-hand man in Opposition) the job of tearing National’s principal policy apart.

Renney claimed that National’s costings were based on 2021 wage data and that Treasury’s most recent wage forecasts for the 2024/25 year lifted the plans cost to $8.2 billion over four years, a figure which Luxon confirmed on his Wednesday morning media round as “about right”.

If National wants to rise above the stasis point of 35%-37% in the polls they’ll need to lead, not follow. To do that, they need honesty – amongst themselves and with the electorate.

Otherwise, failure awaits on October 14.