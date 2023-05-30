Verity Johnson: We’re a nation of crazy bird ladies

Paora, the first Kiwi chick to be hatched in Florida – and almost the subject of an international incident.

OPINION: Last week, a very rare thing happened.

Virtually all of New Zealand woke up, saw that a Kiwi was being cruelly manhandled and let out a howl of maternal fury. The sound of it ripped right through the dawn chorus like a low-flying police helicopter.

Can you remember the last time something united the entire country with such immediate, incendiary rage? The only thing that comes close (at least in terms of scale) was losing the Rugby World Cup in 2019.

But that anger felt rational. Whereas last week’s fury was practically primeval. It stormed out of us, barrelling towards Miami like parents towards the principal’s office after finding out their child is being bullied. I wanted to rally the PTA, schedule an extraordinary field trip to Miami Zoo, and lead a crack team of concerned parent helpers in a search and rescue mission.

We all did. Last week made it clear that the kiwi isn’t our national bird, it’s our national baby.

That fat, flightless, dung-coloured pom-pom with its beady black eyes and lolly stick beak has somehow managed to become our collective child. And the more I thought about it, I realised it’s not just the kiwi. It’s all native birds.

I’ve had a few British friends remind me that seeing your native birds as your feathery, vulnerable, slightly-too-inept-to survive-in-the-modern-world children is a purely, weirdly Kiwi phenomenon.

It’s odd to take Bird of the Year more seriously than the general election. Or crow over the kea learning to use its own tools like parents boasting about potty training. Or make it a childhood rite of passage to take a 9pm school trip to the bush, gaze at an indistinguishable patch of quivering black foliage and whisper “I saw a kiwi, I SAW A KIWI!!!”

So, why birds? Why us? Why do we feel so paternally protective about these weird winged dinosaur descendants that aren't particularly cuddly – and are never going to love us back?

I think it’s because we see birds as our emotional mirrors. Think about the way we all felt sorry for Nigel the No-Mates gannet who died alone, or how proud we were of Sirocco the head-humping kākāpō, or how we all quietly root for the delinquent kea when they start attacking tourists’ cars for dumping their litter.

We see all the inarticulable parts of our national soul in our crazy-ass birds. We see our crushing loneliness, our freaky-deaky tinged horniness, our soft spot for hell-raisers and our national reverence for the oddball in these native nutters. And we don’t just see these parts of us in them, we use them to say things we can’t.

Remember our weirdly poignant study on how albatrosses were divorcing more because of climate change? And how it went viral because of how obviously our scientists and DOC rangers care about the marital felicity of our birds?

I’ve seen many people, especially men, get positively teary-eyed when discussing the mating habits of our birds. Not just because we love birds, but because it’s the closest we can get to talking about love and loyalty in this emotionally constipated country.

Add in the fact that most of these birds are endangered. Or, like the adorable-but utterly-unsuited-for-combat kākāpō, are just a little bit inept. And it’s no wonder it brings out our protective side. That’s little pieces of our heart flying around up there – or, more accurately, shyly shuffling around in the dark.

So if the Miami Zoo debacle taught us anything about ourselves, it’s this. You can keep your cats, New Zealand is a country of crazy bird ladies.

And we’ll fight, beak and claw, for our bubbas.