Would any bank give this government a loan?

Gordon Stuart is a partner in Chaperon, which helps businesses navigate their dealings with banks. He has a lengthy career working in the banking sector.

OPINION: Here’s a question after the Government’s recent Budget: Would it meet the requirements of a business or housing loan?

The 2023 Budget continued a trend of more spending, bigger government, a delayed return to surpluses, and higher Government debt.

The Government has the statutory ability to tax and rate and hence currently enjoys a domestic currency AAA rating from Standard & Poor’s with net core Crown debt (excluding the NZ Super Fund assets) projected to rise from $57 billion in 2018 to $179 billion in 2024 or circa 43.1% of GDP. This means debt has been growing at circa $20 billion per annum over the last 6 years.

READ MORE:

* Great expectations: Grant Robertson's cost-of-living tightrope

* Banks are making a killing because they don't have skin in the game

* Election 2023 will be the same issues but through the eye of the cyclone rebuild



The 2022 Crown accounts for the nine months ended March reported net worth (equity) of $52b with $289b of assets marked against $237b of liabilities including $191b of borrowings.

With equity at only 18% of total assets, this article poses the question – if the Government didn’t have the ability to tax, would a business (that is not a financial institution), with similar high leverage, and a similar revenue and expense profile get a bank loan?

Sungmi Kim/Stuff Does the Government have enough in its piggy bank for the average bank to take it on as a borrower?

Rule No 1 - banks don’t take equity upside risk

Banks generally don’t share in business success – they make loans and are only worried about being repaid, hence their focus on downside risk.

To ensure they make safe loans they employ “sceptical cynics” in their credit teams whose task is to ask hard questions and weed out / turndown the wide boys, shysters and large risk-takers.

An ex bank colleague put it plainly:

“Never ever go to the bank and say, ‘I’ve got a problem and I need help.’ The bank wants to hear the following: This is the problem; this is what has caused the problem; this is what I am doing about it; this is what I need from the bank; and this is how the bank will be paid back.”

A bank will normally support anyone who can demonstrate they are on top of the situation. In business the bank having confidence in you and your management team’s risk management is critical.

ROBERT KITCHIN/Stuff Finance Minister Grant Robertson has overseen the last six budgets.

Rule No 2 – banks don’t generally fund ongoing losses

Startup businesses need equity to bridge the valley of death as they commercialise the best way to market for their new offerings, products, or services. Xero is an example where they have pre-funded the time to break even via a cash equity raising. For many small to medium enterprise (SME) businesses the house provides the equity or second way out for the bank if the business fails.

Banks don’t like Covid impacted businesses either; just ask any hospitality or tourism business.

Now let's consider how banks look at mature established businesses. The Government reports the difference between revenue and expenses as the operating balance before gains and losses, which is also known as OBEGAL. Gains and losses arise from changes in the value of the government's assets and liabilities. Banks likewise look at revenues and costs before extraordinary or abnormal items. Since 2018, core Crown expenses have grown from $80b to a forecast $137b in 2023/2024. Tax revenues at the same time have grown from $80b to a forecast $123b in 2023/2024. The forecast OBEGAL deficit is now $7.6b in 2023/24 and a residual cash deficit of $26.9. Yes there has been a Covid impact, and floods, but banks don’t lend to unprofitable businesses as the chance of default rises.

Every Budget has seen more spending, akin to a business showing poor internal cost management.

A visit from “Bad Bank” would demand a restructure and cost-cutting and if the planned turnaround to profit is not quick enough or is not to their liking, with debt to assets continuing to rise, a receiver would be on notice.

Cashflow is king – so how is the Government’s cash flow looking?

Rule No 3 - banks focus on free cashflow available to repay debt.

Term lending for business is seldom for longer than five years, unlike mortgages where 20-25 year repayment terms are common and the focus is on Uncommitted Monthly Income – which is the free cash flow of the household after expenses.

Growing businesses can absorb cash in working capital – think debtors and stock needed to support higher sales or investment in new assets for plant expansion as an example. Where this is the case pay-back analysis is needed. For a business to succeed in getting a loan in this case it needs to show profit margins are growing and that debt can be amortised over a reasonable period. Net core Crown debt growing at $20b pa for 6 years would be a red flag.

Under the Credit Contracts and Consumer Finance Act ( CCCFA), home buyers have experienced the invasive examination of their unnecessary spending on coffee, alcohol, and Netflix. Imagine the same for Government spending.

Rule No 4 –accountability.

Banks set covenants, KPIs and targets for businesses

One of the Institute of Directors four pillars of governance is Accountability. Banks likewise want to see a clear strategy and plan from management where business risks are mitigated. As a condition of their loans they may require monthly, quarterly, semi-annual and year-end reporting on covenants, KPIs and targets. As Keith Cunningham, one of the foremost speakers on business mastery in America says - “what gets measured gets managed. If you can’t read the scoreboard, you don’t know the score, and you can’t tell whether you are winning or losing!”

How well does the Government do here?

Supplied Gordon Stuart is a director of Chaperon, which provides services to businesses in their dealings with banks.

Conclusion

The Government’s forecast return to OBEGAL surplus is not till 2026 which is too long for a bank. Any return to surplus is conditional on spending restraint when the trend has been for more spending. A bank would ask hard questions – are these cost savings achievable or does the business lack spending control?

Fortunately for the Government, they play by a different set of rules, with the ability to tax, and represent voters which means their deliverables are different. It is correct to lean on the government balance sheet during times of natural disaster (Cyclone Gabrielle), and the right government investment could add to tax revenue via economic growth.

My tongue-in-cheek analysis is simply to point out that government’s ability to borrow lives off a privileged position. There are some good reasons for that privilege; tax rates can be adjusted. They would not be bankable otherwise and privilege should never be taken for granted as it risks driving spending ill-discipline.