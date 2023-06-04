The drug upsell, and the marketing pitch that's left me with a body image dilemma

With New Zealand weighing in as one of the most obese nations in the world, University of Otago researchers say it's the perfect time to introduce their world-first medical weight loss device.

Alison Mau is a columnist for the Sunday Star-Times, and editor of the #MeTooNZ project.

OPINION: The fascinating story about upselling, by Kevin Norquay in today's Sunday Star-Times, will no doubt have many of you muttering darkly into your morning coffee.

It's virtually impossible to move through our consumer society without being offered things we don't know we don't need. It's annoying, frustrating, and sometimes illegal. And it's probably as old a trick as retail commerce itself.

I remember the first time I heard the word ‘upsell’, more than 40 years ago in training to become a server at McDonald's. Standing in our scratchy navy polyester uniforms, we were told upselling - in this case, the classic "do you want fries with that" - was compulsory, and workers were punished if they didn't comply.

But It never made sense to me; as a customer, when I wanted to buy Maccas I would think about the order and place the order - and if I wanted fries with that I'm sure they'd be there on my order already, right?

I refused to upsell and got away with it for a year or so, but was eventually sacked on the spot after asking a customer whether he "wanted a new car with that?" Fair cop, I suppose.

Norquay's story deals with more serious concepts than extra fries - when the upsell is about your car or your health, it makes you afraid enough in some cases to just pay up.

There are plenty of examples of companies who have this sales technique baked into their processes. Despite action by the Commerce Commission, retailers continue to mislead over extended warranties, for example - a 2023 survey by Consumer NZ showed three major retailers were offering these to 7 out of 10 customers; only 2% to 3% of those were told they were already covered by the Consumer Guarantees Act.

We're all accustomed to this nonsense by now. But I was surprised last week to get a text from the skin clinic I book with around once a year (yep, for a little botox between the eyebrows).

It said: "Alison, weight management injection now available at [name of clinic]. For more information and to book a Dr consultation contact us [phone number]."

For the record, I am 177cm tall and a size 10. I don't know how much I weigh, but I have a lifestyle block, a dog and horses - I almost never get to sit down. I'm certainly not looking to lose weight.

I called the clinic and was told the drug is Saxenda,​ the brand name for a liraglutide​ (a peptide which helps suppress appetite). You inject it daily and need monthly consultations ($300) with the doctor for as long as you take it.

Stephen Forbes/Stuff A global surge in demand for the use of GLP-1 agonist drugs for weight loss has seen many users taking to social media platforms like TikTok to promote them.

I was then directed to the Saxenda website, which says it's prescribed for Type 2 Diabetes and risks of heart or obesity-related conditions (a different brand of the same medicine is funded by Pharmac for those and some other criteria). There's a lengthy list of possible side effects, including thyroid cancer.

Chris Pizzello/AP Jimmy Kimmel, host of the 2023 Oscars, joked about weight loss drugs on the red carpet.

You might have heard of these drugs being popular with Hollywood types. The drug they're mostly using is Ozempic, which is a semaglutide​, not a liraglutide, but functions in the same way.

Oscars host Jimmy Kimmel joked about whether it might be right for him, after noting "everyone looks great". Apparently, few on the red carpet found that funny - but notables from Chelsea Handler to Elon Musk (and a bunch of Real Housewives) have admitted taking the drug and its equivalents.

Patrick T. Fallon/Bloomberg Elon Musk has talked publicly about his use of an injectable weight loss drug.

I must state strongly here, I am not suggesting these drugs are a wrong choice for anyone whose health might benefit. That is their (and their doctor’s) choice, and it could be lifesaving. I also have no problem with doctors, including the doctors at the clinic which sent me the text, prescribing it.

But I am surprised I got that text suggesting I book in for a $300 consultation. It was proving "extremely popular" and I might struggle to get an appointment, I was told; the next available was a month away. The same text was sent to everyone who had opted in to a marketing list.

Is it upselling? Perhaps not in the classic sense, but it felt like that to me. And in the appearance medicine world more widely, playing on stereotypes of what a woman 'should' look like is such a well-known trope we hardly notice it any more. Trendy procedures abound - in 2017, apparently nipple reduction was all the rage.

Two years earlier, Australians were warned unscrupulous cosmetic surgery clinics were upselling genital surgery (labioplasty) to women who didn't need it and weren't being told of the risks. The industry was the Wild West, insiders said, while other experts questioned whether this was so different to female genital mutilation.

Women (and increasingly, men) have enough societally-driven expectations around their bodies, and the way they look. We definitely do not need to be upsold into new forms of it - by text or any other method.