Central government's legislation factory leaves councils at mercy of ratepayers

K (Guru) Gurunathan is a former mayor of Kāpiti. He is a regular opinion contributor to Stuff.

OPINION: It’s a sunny April morning on the Kāpiti Coast back in 2017. The judging panel members and council staff were walking towards the next Green Neighbourhood project.

An elderly gentleman on a bicycle coming towards us suddenly recognises me and stops. He mutters something about the rates and then shouts at me: “Why don’t you go back to where you come from.”

While my mind fumbles for a response, fellow panellist Flo McNeill, seizing on his thick European accent, responds: “Why don’t YOU go back to where you come from”. He cycled off.

Reviewing the incident later, I rationalised his outburst. Just two days earlier, the local paper had published a front-page story with a huge photo of me and the headline ‘’Rate plan region’s highest’’. I’ll come back to the relevance of this incident later.

READ MORE:

* Delay a concern to Wellington mayor in Three Waters reset

* Kāpiti Coast District Council uses Three Waters funding to keep rates increase at 7.8%

* 'Broken' ratings system a burden, Timaru District Council

* Rate hikes defended as Kapiti Coast mayor says to region: 'You're eating your future'



The 2017 exercise was my first budget as mayor. I had defended the 5.9% rise by pointing out that depreciation costs and inflation made for more than half of the total rise. I further clarified the regional comparison by stating that some other councils were not fully accounting and paying for the wear and tear on their infrastructure and its future replacement costs.

The regional media captured the chorus of Wellington mayors expressing satisfaction with their lower rates. The truth, however, was that a number of the region’s bigger and older councils had infrastructure maintenance and replacement costs amounting to billions. By not accounting for the real depreciation cost, I said they were ‘’eating their future’’.

It took a while for the hidden funding crisis to rear its ugly head. Analysing all the councils’ 2021 Long- Term Plans, the auditor-general noted the “highly uncertain” operating environment with Covid and the raft of government reviews and reforms.

“Councils are moving to address historical underinvestment in their infrastructure,” he said, noting the detailed focus on the implications of previous decisions and what it meant for the future especially on their 3 waters assets. Councils lacked detailed information on the state of their infrastructure to be able to make sound investment decisions.

Ross Giblin/Stuff Local body councillors and mayors at the public marketplace get it in the neck when the MPs and ministries get it wrong, says former Kāpiti mayor K Gurunathan, who served two terms.

Council failures aside, consecutive governments have failed the local sector.

Back in 2013, the Productivity Commission asked government departments preparing new regulations, intended to be implemented by councils, to detail the costs/benefits, where they should fall, and whether councils had the capacity and capability to be effective.

In the 12 years I had been on the council, all I saw was a Parliament churning out legislation like a factory, with councils required to monitor and enforce them without taxpayer funds to help us with costs.

Ratepayers, who are never happy with increased council staff, end up funding the capacity needed. Worse, while parliamentarians are closeted in their political ivory tower, councillors and mayors at the public marketplace get it in the neck when the MPs and ministries get it wrong.

Mayors and Local Government NZ have hammered this unfunded mandate, this Cinderella treatment by the ugly sisters, at every opportunity over the years.

In 2019, the Productivity Commission advocated for an agreed protocol to help “end the practice of central government imposing responsibilities on local government without appropriate funding”. The draft recommendation included central government agencies paying rates on its properties

The Government may be finally listening. Minister Kieran McAnulty recently revealed work is being done to look at government agencies paying property rates to councils.

Welcome as this is, the bigger issue of unfunded mandate must be addressed to ensure better relations with councils and their ratepayers. Councils do not deserve to be abused by ratepayers for the failings of central government.

Back to the Saturday morning incident. The avuncular-looking senior citizen had no idea about the political dark arts underpinning the rating system framing his life. He was likely a retiree on a fixed income and rightly worried about the raising cost of living.

He obviously had no idea that the Kāpiti council was also trying to rectify bad decisions previously made to defer depreciation costs. Over a total of six years. I was there as a reporter at times when Grey Power representatives made submissions to defer that year’s depreciation cost to bring down the proposed rates for their hard-pressed members. Political expedience to eat the future.

The senior citizen’s reaction also provides another lesson. When you are undergoing stress caused by complex causes the release of that pressure can be through blaming someone. Racism sometimes works this way.

Remember this when people claim this coming election will be fought only on bread and butter issues. Skilled dog whistlers can turbo-charge such issues in a particular direction.