Economy's too important to leave to economists

Gareth Hughes, a former Green MP, works for the Wellbeing Economy Alliance Aotearoa. He is not a member of any political party.

OPINION: The economy is too important to leave to the economists and politics is too important to leave to the politicians.

Politics and economics are two of the most influential fields that shape our society, but they are dominated by a few players. We hear about the economy in the media mostly through bank economists and our political class is a small group focused on Wellington. Politics and economics are team sports, but citizens experience them as spectators.

Except for voting every three years or making submissions, politics is something done to people, not done by them. The economy is treated as if it was a natural phenomenon when it very much is a product of design.

To try to break out of this mould and the very real Thorndon bubble, this month I’m travelling throughout the country in a borrowed campervan talking to people about what they want the economy to be.

Originally the plan was to give presentations about the new thinking advanced by Māori, Wellbeing, Doughnut, Ecological, Circular and Degrowth economists but that’s the old way. I’ve decided to flip it on its head and go out and meet people where they are and listen to what they think.

It’s amazing the conversations you have at campgrounds over winter. Some people are there in their golden years on holiday, others only because it’s a cheap place to survive. People aren’t often asked what they think about the economy – isn’t that a question for someone else to answer?

In the discussions and events I’ve been part of there’s a sense the system isn’t working well. It’s deeper than just the recent cost of living crisis. People are falling off the back of the boat and we have reached the point collectively where we just accept it, as it ploughs on into the night.

People describe feeling like they have to jump over multiple hurdles that shouldn’t be there, such as unaffordable housing or debt. For some Māori, Pasifika and disabled New Zealanders it feels like a racetrack full of hurdles.

Not one person I’ve met on the road defends business as usual – I haven’t heard anyone say that we have the economic settings right. Sure, in the status quo some people are doing very nicely, thank you very much, but I haven’t seen them at the Cannons Creek church meeting or Māpua campground.

The main question people ask is what’s next? What can we do?

Wellington for sure isn’t seen as the place where the solutions will come. No-one’s asking for another public sector organisational reshuffle, working group or study when the answers are already known.

BRUCE MACKAY/Stuff Gareth Hughes: ‘’Whānau Ora is a successful example of letting those who know their communities best get on with the mahi and it could be replicated many times over.’’

This disjunction reminds me of an economic development conference last year where the Labour minister trumpeted how very busy he had been, which could be seen in the big pile of action plans and strategies he had for the regions, and the National MP boasted he was someone they could come to, to do deals with.

I asked a number of attendees what they thought of the two stalls laid out and everyone agreed both were lacking. Neither party said the answers might be found locally and the politicians’ job was to get the resources to those on the ground.

That sense is echoed in a new report published today by a group of change-makers recommending how the public sector can work better with communities. The Inspiring Communities’ Make the Move report argues that we need to move past solutions designed in government office buildings, which are often risk-adverse, tick-box or one-size-fits-all approaches.

For full disclosure I was involved in the report workshop. I know many people within government are frustrated by Band-Aid solutions which are in many cases more expensive in the long term than fixing the problem in the first place.

New Zealand has one of the most centralised government systems in the OECD, with central government in Wellington controlling around 90% of all public spending. Politicians love announcing a very large sum of money for a problem.

We should measure success by effectiveness and how it tackles problems, not by how many zeros a budget line has. Sometimes a large budget is in fact a sign of failure – a large Justice budget reflects a more unsafe society and in Health, an unhealthier one.

If the current model isn’t delivering the things we all want, like housing for all, affordable food and liveable incomes, why don’t we try a new way?

No party right now is strongly articulating a vision of devolving resources and decision-making to local communities or to ordinary people through citizen assemblies.

Whānau Ora is a successful example of letting those who know their communities best get on with the mahi and it could be replicated many times over.

Maybe if politicians and officials, instead of flying in and out of towns with pre-packaged solutions, listened genuinely to ordinary people and empowered those at the coalface we’d design systems that finally deal to the negative symptoms so apparent in 2023.