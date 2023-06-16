Josie Pagani: Why we trust our institutions less

Trust has declined at the same time the government has looked increasingly feckless to voters, writes Josie Pagani.

OPINION: With the counter-offensive beginning, it's been a good week for Ukraine. Or, as RNZ would say, it’s been a bad week for Ukraine.

An RNZ journalist has been editing articles to add pro-Kremlin sentiments for years. “Nobody told me that I was doing anything wrong”, said the bewildered comrade. Right – but didn't you think you were doing something wrong?

No wonder New Zealand has low levels of trust in the media when compared to other countries, according to a new report out this week from think-tank Koi Tū.

It's unfair to pick on our public broadcaster. RNZ has some high quality independent reporting. RNZ's Guyon Espiner has analysed media interviews with the Labour and National leaders. He shows that the phrasing they use tells us something about the public’s confidence in institutions.

Party leaders use reliable formulas to press public buttons more than they seek solutions. National's Christopher Luxon talks up farming, and refers frequently to tax, spending, and the “squeezed middle”.

Labour's Jacinda Ardern and Chris Hipkins were more defensive when they talk about police and crime. They shut down questions with “of course” (Ardern), and “I’m not going to...” (Hipkins).

Koi Tū found only half of us trust government. Half do not. How easy for that half to persuade itself it is patriotic to storm the institutions of government and set them on the right track. If you think the riot at the US Capitol cannot happen here, this report is your alarm bell.

Report co-author Sir Peter Gluckman blames a breakdown in social cohesion, and our “shallow democracy”. Our political culture shares some of the blame too.

Trust has declined at the same time the government has looked increasingly feckless to voters. The government has lost so many ministers, takeaway outlets have a slower turnover rate, which is why “incompetence” is one of Christopher Luxon's favourite themes.

You can tell the way people vote by the way they discuss Michael Wood's shareholding. Labour voters insist no-one cares. If they're right, that tells us how far trust has slipped when no-one blinks at a Transport Minister owning shares in an airport. His defence, that it slipped his mind despite being told 12 times to sort it, underlines matters. Why does this government stumble so often?

One reason is that even asking the question is treachery. Labour people will read this column and ask: “What sort of person would write this?” rather than asking, “What would fix our problem?”

The right can be tribal as well, but the left believes deeply in the strength of the collective, so it's less open to dissent. If you suppress the contest of ideas, you don't get to find out until it's too late where your plans are weak or your opponent has a point.

Labour found in the 1980s and 90s that disunity can be devastating, so it never learned the converse: debate can make you stronger, not weaker. Hence, staff and candidates are promoted for their willingness to praise Caesar, ahead of their ability.

Where Tony Blair and Jeremy Corbyn both led UK Labour, New Zealand Labour's ideological pool is birdbath deep, turning contests into choices about personality over substance. “Who do you like?”

Politics is about how you make people feel, Jacinda Ardern said. How do you constructively disagree with someone's feelings? When you see issues as symbols not substance you end up asking how you feel about promising zero carbon emissions rather than asking whether these policies are likely to achieve it. Only a ‘bad person’ would disagree.

Image over delivery is either the cause or result of the professional politician who goes straight from student politics to a job in an MP's office and patronage towards a seat. Lack of experience outside politics creates hubris.

Ministers thought they knew better than the likes of Rob Fyfe or Adrian Littlewood about running Auckland Airport during Covid.

Senator Ted Kennedy once recalled a campaign stop at a bakery in Boston during his run for office. “Hey, Kennedy”, a voter called out in a Boston drawl. “They say you haven’t worked a day in your life.” Kennedy readied himself for the coming broadside. “Lemme tell ya. You haven’t missed a thing.”

Yet our Parliament could be more representative. In the 1970s, 80% of MPs came from the so-called “professional managerial class”. The remaining 20% had held clerical, service or labourer roles just before coming into parliament. Today 100% of our MPs are from the professional or managerial class.

I was on a panel last week with Gluckman and the deputy editor of the Economist newspaper, Ed Carr. Ed thinks journalists should do more reporting if they want to renew trust in media. Get out of the office and talk to people. Real stories reflect our messy, ambiguous reality. He's right.

A viewpoint that can seem bad for government can sometimes be good for it too.