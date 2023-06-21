Kris Faafoi: It's a fine line between being a head case and headstrong at parliament

We’re about to head into the most stressful period of the lifecycle of parliamentary staffers, writes Kris Faafoi.

Kris Faafoi is a government and public relations specialist; a former Labour member of Parliament and a former Cabinet minister; and a former Press Gallery journalist. He is a regular opinion contributor to Stuff.

OPINION: The brief for when I agreed to write a column was essentially to give readers an insight into what happens under the hood in the political environment.

So when I read a column earlier this month from Stuff reporter and former political staffer Julie Jacobson, I felt the need to write a shout out (do people still give shout outs?) to the grinders at Parliament who have to put up with the best and the worst of working as political staff.

Speaking from experience there’s a lot of “doing” to make MPs presentable, prepared and polished. So, behind-the-scenes political staff exist to support their political masters. They research, promote, organise, deflect, create and protect their employers.

READ MORE:

* Kris Faafoi: The quality of our future leaders depends on examples set today

* Kris Faafoi: My shift from minister to lobbyist is nothing to apologise for

* Kris Faafoi: Election will be a political drag race to the centre



ROBERT KITCHIN/STUFF Prime Minister Chris Hipkins during caucus run today.

It’s a high-stress environment and the best advisers possess the most valuable of political skills, being able to save their MP bosses from themselves.

It doesn’t matter what stripe your party is. Whether you’re in the Beehive or the basement. You’d find that the wheels would soon get wobbly if the parliamentary advisers and support staff weren’t around.

Precisely one year ago I left politics, having spent a total of 15 years at parliament. I saw the place as a press gallery journalist, a political staffer, an opposition MP and a minister. And in all my time I saw some of the best and the worst of the place.

Let’s just say it’s a place where flourishing comes after survival, and being headstrong and a headcase can be a fine line.

We’re about to head into the most stressful period of the lifecycle of parliamentary staffers. Their masters are facing the three yearly scheduled existential threat, and with the outcome being anything but clear it can send MP candidates into unhealthy overdrives.

Let’s be clear, there are MPs from across the political spectrum who have less favourable reputations about how they treated their staff.

For the sake of Stuff’s legal fund and for facing the wrath of people I’d rather not reconnect with, I won’t get into specifics. But what is important now is whatever happens on election day, the people who run Parliament (Parliamentary Service) and who administer ministerial offices (the Department of Internal Affairs) set clear expectations and guidance for MPs and ministers regarding how to run their offices.

I know what you’re thinking. You’re reading this and thinking - is he for real? Do our MPs really need to be told this? The answer is yes. In my experience parliament attracts all sorts, and a small wedge of those all sorts think treating their staff badly is part of the power trip and vibe of the place. It is not.

For the most part parliament is a wonderful place. It is full of people who want to work there for the right reasons. It can be a wonderfully human place. It is stressful. It needs to be. It’s where many of the big decisions are made and they should not be made lightly.

Most MPs are good at managing their staff. Some are great. For risk of bursting the bubbles of a few people perceived to be political badasses, I also won’t name names. It might hurt their street cred.

Jacobson’s column heavily relied on research undertaken by Jennifer Lees-Marshment​, associate professor of politics and international relations at Auckland University into the lives of political staffers.

Lees-Marshment found that not all was healthy with the way we hire and manage political staffers. I think there is some truth to that. Is it in crisis? Depends on who your boss is.

Why does this matter? For the political staff – they do need to have masters that understand the dynamic. The dynamic in a place where the microscope is always focused is that, for MPs, getting the fundamentals right with their staff is absolutely critical. That should, in theory, make MPs better MPs.

I could point to a few recent examples of where this would have prevented a few bust-ups and blowouts. There are a few where nothing would have saved some.

For the high-stakes things that happen at Parliament it should be a safe place to work. Yes, no-one is perfect, we all have bad days. Me included. But every day shouldn’t be a bad day.

MONIQUE FORD/Stuff Kris Faafoi: “Let’s be clear, there are MPs from across the political spectrum who have less favourable reputations about how they treated their staff.”

The election presents an opportunity to get some of this into order. I’m not saying it needs to be a cotton wool exercise. It shouldn’t be, far from that. But it should be an exercise in making the work environment healthy.

And I think that starts with the MPs. They’re the ones calling the shots ultimately, they get elected. They set the culture and some of the culture needs work.

I know you’re also reading this wondering; how do we prevent some of the personality types from becoming MPs? The simple solution is to adopt the All Blacks selection policy of “no dickheads”. Democracy isn’t perfect.