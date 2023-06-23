Like Harrison Ford in Raiders of the Lost Ark finding secrets in hieroglyphics, discovering the things that make the biggest difference to people’s lives requires delving into government accounts, writes Josie Pagani.

OPINION: "We have no problem accessing donors. Our problem is accessing information.” That’s what the governor of Tonga's Reserve Bank, Tatafu Moeaki, told me this week.

He wants to see independent evidence on where best to spend government money, and – crucially – where not to spend.

Like Harrison Ford in Raiders of the Lost Ark finding secrets in hieroglyphics, I look for what makes the biggest difference to people’s lives in government accounts, and trade-offs between costs and benefits.

Our deficits in New Zealand tell a bleak story. They are going to change our politics. Here's why.

The economy is on a precipice and every choice available to us is hard.

It did not use to be like this. We should hold a national golden jubilee for the half century that has passed since the last time we received more from overseas than we spent: 1973. Same year the Watergate hearings began in the US, Norm Kirk was prime minister and colour TV arrived in New Zealand.

We’ve been losing ground for a long time.

Our current account deficit, the shortfall between our international spending and earning, has been sitting at around 9% of GDP, far more than the economy is growing. It makes our economy risky. If countries like us don't change early, then eventually change is forced, the impact is always unfair, and the politics become unstable.

What happens when we keep spending more than we earn is that our national debt keeps growing. We can pay off this debt by earning more, which takes time, or by cutting our living standard so that we buy less from overseas, we could sell assets, or we could borrow anew and effectively use the overdraft to pay down the Visa.

We have mainly been doing the last two. This is why our runways are maintained for private jets bringing in buyers to pick off choice land, profitable companies – and airports.

For a long time, observers blamed our international deficit on the g​overnment's budget deficit, which is caused by setting taxes lower than they need to be to pay for all the things a government buys.

The budget deficit is high, which is partly a hangover from the Covid recovery, but it's also the result of some exceptionally bad decisions, like subsidising the importing of electric cars. Subsidising imports when we have a massive international deficit is a dreadful cost-benefit tradeoff.

The IMF says the Government's ‘’expansionary fiscal policy’’ (its budget deficit) is partly responsible for the current account deficit, along with supply constraints and strong demand. It says the deficit will be fixed by the economy slowing down.

But we're already in a recession. If we go any slower, Bob the Builder becomes just ‘Bob’. Slowing an economy that is already not growing is not a strategy to build our way out of 40 years of decline.

The slowing economy will widen our social deficit. It will mean the Government has less to spend on hospital waiting lists that have grown so long that racial selection for treatment has been introduced.

The problem with selling things and borrowing to pay your bills, to paraphrase Margaret Thatcher, is that eventually you run out of other people's money. (Thatcher, incidentally, got away with it by selling North Sea oil.)

Small countries like New Zealand – and Tonga – are particularly vulnerable as the world becomes more inward, and less open to trade. We are finding ourselves more exposed, in tougher markets, and facing more economic pressure, with growing debts and irresistible pressure to sell more of the furniture to make ends meet.

Around the world we are seeing a changing economic tide. The US has shifted from being a champion of international trade to ‘’friend-shoring’’, a greater focus on its domestic economy and less respect for open international trade.

The US trade representative wants to “put the US back in USTR”, according to a commentator in the Financial Times.

Our prime minister is leading a trade mission to China, whose appetite has been keeping us afloat for 20 years. His mission will be to sell more, support our trade relationship even while it gets harder as we enter this sea change in the global economy. Like the US, China appears to be turning inward, driven by a nationalist ‘’buy Chinese’’ policy.

We are not well positioned for this moment. As these big powers change, we will have to change too, but we have fewer options.

We will need to do our own ‘’friend-shoring’’, and open up new markets in places like Indonesia, India, Mexico. Manage our risk of exposure to just a few markets.

If Tonga can do an independent analysis of where best to spend its government funds, and discipline itself not to spend on the low-quality stuff, New Zealand should do the same. We can learn a lot from how the Pacific is managing volatile geo-politics.

We have put off change for 50 years. The bill will arrive.