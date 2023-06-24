Outflanked Hipkins faces checkmate after soldiers let him down

Stuart Nash is one of the Labour ministers who has let down his leader in recent months.

OPINION: In chess, the king is the most important but the weakest piece at play, reliant on the strength of his team around him and able to be taken down by the humblest pieces.

It is the job of the king’s pawns, rooks, bishops, knights and queen to protect him at all costs, to ensure he isn’t left in check, able to be taken.

Which is where we come to the troubling pattern of behaviour Labour’s caucus finds itself in towards Labour’s king, Chris Hipkins, who’s increasingly being exposed because his team keeps letting him down.

Inherent in the increasing roll call of disgraced former ministers – from Stuart Nash and Michael Wood, in particular – lies the sense that they don’t see their job as protecting their king, but instead becoming kings themselves.

In the past nine days the drum call of shame has become an increasingly raucous ‘rat-a-tat-tat’, beginning with a good old Friday dump, the Cabinet Secretary’s review into Stuart Nash’s communication with his donors after he was finally sacked – a third transgression – for failing Cabinet’s collective responsibility rules.

The fact that Rachel Hayward was able to find more evidence that Nash’s loyalty lay with his political donors rather than with his constituents was extraordinary because the prime minister gave the inquiry no real powers of investigation. Which meant, as Hayward said, that the review, “proceeded on the basis of Hon Nash’s consent, and to an extent, in reliance on the information provided by him”.

That brings us to the text message exchanges with some donors that he deleted; a practice Nash claims to have developed before he became a minister. While the Cabinet Secretary met this cynical omission with the straightest of bats, opining that she had “drawn no conclusions, adverse or otherwise” about their absence, it calls into question the review and its terms of reference.

It was less a case of Hipkins’ stated desire to restore confidence in the political system and more about corruption. Nash’s hopes of “drawing a line under the issue” (after all, there’s the shimmering hope of a business career come October) were denied on Tuesday when the Ombudsman released his review into Nash’s emails with donors that got him sacked, and his refusal to release one of them under the Official Information Act.

Nash’s reasoning, in a display of magical thinking, was because he was communicating with donors as an MP, not as a minister. Ombudsman Peter Boshier found that Nash was wrong; while there were three emails he rightly withheld, there were 11 he should have released.

If Nash’s misplaced loyalty has found him to be morally wanting, then Michael Wood’s sense of entitlement not only threatens his future as a Cabinet minister, but potentially his political career as well.

Five months ago, Wood was riding high, a contender for the leadership with a clutch of hefty portfolios to his name. Today he’s merely the member for Mt Roskill, hoist with his own petard, guilty of an ongoing failure to disclose his pecuniary interests. On June 7, Wood lost his transport portfolio for not disclosing his shareholding in Auckland Airport and Contact Energy, despite the Cabinet Office asking him to 16 times.

Wood expressed chagrin, assured the prime minister it wouldn’t happen again, while Parliament’s registrar, Sir Maarten Wevers, conducted an inquiry into the rest of Wood’s shareholdings.

On Wednesday, he received the latest debasement, stripped of the rest of his portfolios. Turns out that not only was Wood a beneficiary, but he was a trustee in the JM Fairey Family Trust, which held shares totalling tens of thousands of dollars in Chorus, Spark and the National Australia Bank, while he made decisions to put telecommunications technicians on the Green List and, as a Cabinet member, agreed to a Commerce Commission inquiry into the country’s banking system.

In true fashion Wood tried to spin his refusal to declare what he legally should have, claiming his “de-prioritisation of my personal financial affairs has led to this”. Which was further proof, if you needed any, of his entitlement.

What’s more, the prime minister continued to display misplaced loyalty of his own to Nash and Wood, describing the latter as honest, decent and hard-working, saying he didn’t believe he had acted for personal gain, while claiming that Nash had paid the ultimate price for his actions.

Why would Hipkins defend the indefensible actions of colleagues who have lied to him, making him look weak? Which is the one quality this country despises in a leader.

Meanwhile, there’s potential for further bombshells with Wevers’ inquiry into Wood’s shareholdings yet to reveal the full extent of his disclosures. Add in Education Minister Jan Tinetti’s contempt of parliament charges for failing to correct the data on school attendance records and Kiritapu Allan’s over-reaching speech when her partner left Radio New Zealand and you’re left with the conclusion that Labour’s caucus runs on misplaced loyalty and entitlement. Leaving them in danger of not protecting their king and seeing him checkmated.