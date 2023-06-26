The ongoing political dance between perception and reality

K (Guru) Gurunathan is a former Mayor of Kāpiti. He is a regular opinion contributor to Stuff.

OPINION: The 8th century Hindu philosopher Adi Shankaracharya observed consciousness to be a dialectical dance between the perception of reality and the reality of perception. I came across him not via the rituals of my temple worship in Malaysia, but through the Religious Studies department of Victoria University in the mid-1970s.

This department will be one of a number of others facing staff cuts under a short-sighted budget-rationalising exercise. But that’s another story.

Shankara’s notion of reality was brought to mind when reading about RNZ’s digital journalist who made secret edits to wire stories on the Ukraine war to give them a pro-Russian spin. A failure of professional ethics. An independent investigation is under way. But let’s put that into context.

Remember that mother-of-all fake news perpetrated by the CIA to justify the 2003 USA-led invasion of Iraq to stop Saddam Hussein unleashing his stockpile of weapons of mass destruction? Nothing was ever found but the war, and its aftermath, saw hundreds of thousands die.

Remember the rallying cry that if Vietnam was allowed to fall to the communists the domino-effect would see the fall of other southeast Asian nations and eventually Australia and New Zealand? The US and allies lost and, today, Vietnam’s brand of state-capitalism has made it one of the fastest growing economies of the region.

That war saw thousands die and maimed for life. Such is the perception of reality and the reality of perception.

Less gruesome, but relevant recent New Zealand examples include the story about Department of Internal Affairs officials sneaking behind the backs of MPs and making changes to the Three Waters reform bills. Changes the MPs did not agree with.

Fortunately, an independent parliamentary adviser helped MPs unravel 32 unauthorised changes prompting calls for a wider review of all select committee processes.

How about the extensive review and consultation by the Productivity Commission in its Local Government Funding and Financing Report 2019 which said: “Radical reform is not required. The current rates-based system remains appropriate for New Zealand”. Then, just last week, The Future for Local Government review concluded that a radical overhaul is needed.

It included a recommendation to increase funding incorporating government paying rates on Crown properties, annual transfer of revenue equivalent to GST charged on rates, and Cabinet to consider the funding impact on local government of proposed policy decisions. Basically, we have two extensive reviews with different conclusions.

Going back to Shankara. To explain his point, he is said to have touched on the conjuring feats of the old fakirs. The half-naked turbaned magicians who, by playing their ululating flute music, cause a rope to rise from the basket into the air and straighten into a rod. The fakir then orders his assistant to climb up the rope whereupon the lad disappears into another realm.

Now to the last reference. On April 20 Newshub reported “a possible diplomatic incident” involving a high-powered dairy delegation from India. Police had confirmed a complaint from a woman alleging she was grabbed and had unwanted photos taken by two men. The incident on the 17th was at a Waimakariri farm owned by Ngai Tahu. The complainant was an employee.

The delegation was from the Amul brand owned by the Gujarat Co-operative Milk Marketing Federation Ltd. The Agriculture Minister Damien O’Connor and associate minister Jo Luxton were present at the event hosted by MPI.

Both did not see the incident, it was reported. Amul’s managing director, Jayen Mehta, told Newshub: “I’m working with the parties to see what can be done to make amends”.

Newshub’s journalist commented on the high stakes visit as Amul controlled India’s dairy sector. India currently does not allow dairy imports, but when it does it would be “a game-changer for New Zealand exporters. So there are big questions here about how this will play out”.

The Indian Express newspaper, in an updated story on the 23rd, quoted the police saying it was working to resolve this matter with the parties involved.

The same report quoted Amul’s managing director: “The incident that has been reported is a wrong allegation.There were members of Parliament and senior members of the Ministry here. These complaints are coming out now … it is because some lobbyists want to derail the process of partnership between India and New Zealand for vested interests. We do not want to get into that, but the incident is fabricated.The New Zealand ministers have also denied it. There is not much to read into it.”

Surely the public, especially our dairy exporters, need the nefarious lobbyists sabotaging this critical Indo-Pacific relationship unmasked? While we can appreciate the diplomatic fakir’s skills to make things disappear what about the plight of the complainant accused of fabricating the allegation. What’s her perception of reality even as her allegation has been dismissed?