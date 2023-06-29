How a school can help children know that they matter

Marriene Langton is the principal of Te Ara Koropiko West Spreydon School in Christchurch.

OPINION: I want our children to have big dreams.

I want them to know that they matter.

I want them to know that doors can and will open for them. That you can break the power of generations.

That just because this has been your life up to now, this is not the end of the story. It’s just the beginning.

You might say we’re up against it - because it’s hard to dream big when you’re struggling.

Some of our families are barely surviving as the cost of living rises, and winter hits.

We have children turning up hungry with no lunch, families needing food parcels, a dozen people living in one small house to get by.

Abigail Dougherty/Stuff Manurewa High School in Auckland serves more than 2000 students lunch everyday with Ka Ora, Ka Ako school lunch programme.

We have families on two incomes who can cover basic needs, but no frills, so if things like glasses, or even a haircut come up, that’s out of the question.

Just getting kids to school can be a challenge.

Sometimes they’re looking after young children because their parents have to work. Or they’re embarrassed: there’s no food for school, or no washing machine and their clothes are dirty.

But we won’t leave anyone behind. Education isn’t the sole answer, but it does open doors for children, possibilities.

So, we spend hours every day following up on children who aren’t here. I’ve got teachers who will pick the children up if there’s no petrol to get them to school.

We focus on relationships - every child’s relationship with their teacher is critical.

We have an attachment-based approach, so it’s the soft heart and smiling eyes when a child walks through the door, getting them set up for the start of the day with a hug and warm food: “Welcome. We missed you. Are you okay? I can see you’re not warm enough, let’s find you a jacket to wear today.”

ALDEN WILLIAMS/STUFF/Stuff Children on the way home after another day at school - a place where they need to know they are welcome and known, writes Marrien Langton.

The children know they’re welcome, and they know they’re known.

Our philosophy here, and it’s true of every school I know, is that no child misses out.

I don’t want anyone to experience what I did growing up poor. I remember the sense of shame and a deep resentment that other kids had things I didn’t.

I remember the principal of my high school calling out my name in assembly to announce that my parents had not paid the school fee and that I would not be going on any school excursions until it was paid.

So, if families can’t afford things, we will find a way to pay.

If we know getting a child into a sports club will make a big difference, we say to the parent, “You enrol them, we will pay.”

We took the whole school to the Christchurch Symphony Orchestra, and for quite a few of our children that was their first ever experience of a live concert - ever. Looking down the row and seeing them getting into it, some were conducting themselves. Their faces were gorgeous.

Sometimes we pay for things out of our operations grant, but we also have incredible support.

When it’s time for camp, I’ve had parents say, “I’ll pay the full price of my child and I’ll pay for four others”. And this is not a rich community. These are just generous, kind, kind people.

CHRIS SKELTON/Stuff Marriene Langton: For parents, there can be a huge sense of shame around needing help. We make it very clear to people they are not alone.

Sometimes people will give $10 or $20 extra just because there was some leftover from their budget that week and they’d like it to go to somebody else. How kind is that?

Support from charities like KidsCan is becoming more crucial. With their help, we run a breakfast program, every child gets a warm jacket, and we give out shoes and socks as needed.

If kids’ tummies are empty and they’re cold they’re not going to learn. You can forget it. It’s basic. Meet the basic need.

For parents, there can be a huge sense of shame around needing help. We make it very clear to people they are not alone.

When we explain to them that you are one of dozens and dozens of families that we support with this kind of stuff, they take a little bit of a big breath and think, “I’m not the only one who can’t make ends meet”.

If I had a magic bullet, I’d invest in decent housing for kick-off. I’d put everybody on a living wage. Ensure all children have access to quality education. There are very big inequities for a lot of children in New Zealand.

Lawrence Smith/Stuff KidsCan volunteers at work preparing food parcels during the Covid pandemic. The charity is becoming more crucial in helping children and their families succeed and thrive at school, says Marriene Langton.

We can make a difference to these children. At school, we can help every child fulfil their potential.

So, I want our children to have big dreams. I want them to know that they have the power to make a difference and they’re not powerless. I don’t care if no one in your family has ever. You might be the one. There’s a world of possibilities out there.