FIFA Women's World Cup offers NZ a million reasons to celebrate

Megan Rapinoe of the USA celebrates with the Golden Ball award following the 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup

Tracy Watkins is Sunday Star-Times editor.

OPINION: One of the biggest names in world sport right now, US Women’s National football team superstar Megan Rapinoe, is confident the 2023 world cup will “blow the lid off” global business opportunities for the sport and beyond.

We can all get behind that sentiment; we’re due for a feel-good event that blows the lid off some of the gloom that currently seems to be enveloping our nation.

It’s more than just the potential economic spin-off for New Zealand, which is joint host with Australia – though that’s significant enough.

READ MORE:

* FIFA Women's World Cup: Megan Rapinoe's role evolving as US prepares for title defence

* Fifa Women's World Cup hits 1 million ticket sales barrier, vast majority in Australia

* Wellington celebrates 100 days to go until the Fifa Women's World Cup



With at least 100,000 tickets for the New Zealand-hosted matches sold to overseas visitors, Fifa estimates the income from overseas tourism from the event will add up to $110m.

By comparison, the women’s Rugby World Cup earlier this year was small fry. But the lift in the national mood during the event was priceless.

While New Zealand is not expected to be the star of this show - we’re a minnow in women’s football - there’s no reason this event can’t be similarly uplifting.

STUFF Football Ferns co-captain Ria Percival speaks after their FIFA Women's World Cup squad announcement.

According to Rapinoe, the fanfare, media, sponsorship and business opportunities surrounding the tournament could be a game changer for women’s sport around the world and a moment that people will look back on as “a paradigm shift”.

“We’ll look back and say ‘nothing was ever the same after this women’s World Cup…’ I just think it’s going to be an incredible event.”

No pressure Kiwis.

So with just three weeks to go till kickoff in New Zealand and Australia, let’s remind ourselves of what this event means.

It will be our country’s biggest sporting event ever; on track to be the world’s biggest stand-alone women’s sporting event of all time, with more than 1 million tickets sold; it will bring tens of thousands of excited fans to New Zealand and Australia - 20,000 fanatical USA supporters alone - and it will be watched by more than 1 billion people globally.

Despite all that, it’s also far more accessible than equivalent men’s events, with single match tickets priced at a family-friendly $20 for adults and $10 for children - cheaper than going to the movies.

So there are no excuses for not getting to a game.

But of the 1-million-plus tickets sold so far, only about 250,000 of those have been sold in New Zealand, where 29 of the tournament’s 64 matches will be played, suggesting there’s still a lot of people sitting on the fence about getting involved.

Australia has bigger stadiums of course and it also has the Matildas, who have drawn a record crowd of 40,000 for their warm-up match against France in Melbourne on July 14.

The Matildas have a huge fan base in Australia while our own team, the Football Ferns, have a lower profile, thanks to their lack of similar success on the international stage.

But if ever there was a time to get out and support the underdogs it’s now – and even if the ferns fail to make it past the first round, there are plenty of good reasons to ditch the parochialism and find other teams to support.

The tournament’s chief operating officer in New Zealand, Jane Patterson, has admitted that the one thing keeping her awake at night is ensuring New Zealanders “maximise this opportunity”.

Translate that as meaning she’s worried about the sight of empty seats when matches are beamed around the world.

That’s not the only risk - inflated prices, poor service, and poor travel experiences aren’t how we want football fans to experience New Zealand.

So let’s make the most of this tournament and blow the lid off the opportunities it provides.