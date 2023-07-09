Andrew Little last year approved $154 million of Government funding to add a new tower block with 64 more beds to Christchurch Hospital’s $525m acute services building, Waipapa. (Video first published November 2020).

OPINION: There are a number of tell-tale signs that the health reforms in Aotearoa are in trouble.

We are pursuing the old rhetoric that productivity, efficiency and technology are the silver bullets. The end result is a health system that is failing to meet the needs and expectations of its communities, increasing costs and increasing inequities.

Many commentators on health struggle to understand how to effect change in a complex environment, focusing on simple solutions that create more complications. We run the danger of repeating the mistakes of the past, dressing them up in new clothes and then proudly calling that the future.

There needs to be a clear rationale as to why a change needs to occur. Structural change very seldom delivers on the rhetoric of improved services and efficiencies – culture and an engaged workforce are fundamental ingredients to any transformation. The more beautiful the “strategic” document, the less likely it will have any relevance to those actually involved in providing the actual care of patients.

Health is a complex system that has become more complicated both for those that work in it and those who try to access services within it. But it is underpinned by people that are committed to making it better for the community.

The health sector employs some of the brightest people in society: they are natural problem solvers, doing extraordinary things to improve the health and wellbeing of the community. When decision-making gets further removed from those providing care, the speed of decision-making slows down and fragmentation occurs. All this does is put more bandaids onto a system, without addressing the problem.

With announcements about more funding going into health, why would it appear that things are getting worse? The problem is that the new announcements are tagged to “new” initiatives that are based around “silos”, while ignoring the fact that the core base funding is insufficient to support existing services.

These services then get more stretched and the focus shifts to managing within a budget that no longer reflects the costs of providing those services. When that occurs across successive governments the gap between core funding required to sustain health services and the actual amount of funding actually going into core services gets greater – this lies at the core and heart of challenges facing health. This then creates the “narrative” that the health system is getting more inefficient and therefore needs to change – more needs to be done with less.

Health doesn’t need more initiatives being put into a chronically underfunded system - we need to focus on getting the right level of funding to prevent our core services from collapsing.

When a system is in trouble, the language of its leaders becomes more defensive. Alternative views are attacked and often personalised. The platitudes of "we are doing our best to solve the issue” are seen as responding to the pressures by seemingly doing something about it.

There is an old adage that “for a whole system to work, the whole system needs to work”. Currently we have primary care struggling, midwifery struggling, aged residential care struggling, the NGO sector struggling, mental health services struggling, and hospitals overloaded.

And yet the same tired old responses, solutions and justifications are rolled out. New initiatives are announced and our health system grinds to a standstill.

The issue is implementation and the skills required to do that. Implementation can only be done by working with the health workforce – not doing it ‘to them’. A very simple health purpose would read along the lines of: “a connected health system centred around people that aims not to waste their time”.

That would be a great anchoring point to judge all decision-making against within health. It would also be transformational.