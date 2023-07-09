From boom to bust to boom again? National's housing policy dissected

Vernon Small is a journalist and former adviser to Labour minister David Parker

Opinion: Apparently Albert Einstein never said: “Insanity is doing the same thing over and over again, expecting different results”.

More fool him.

If he had, he could claim the most useful cliché in political commentary, alongside the slightly more niche e=mc2.

But I digress.

This is not about the stupidity of repeating past mistakes, hoping for a different outcome. Nor is it about celebrating genius.

It is about National’s housing policy for the October election.

Cast your mind back five or so years, when the country was in the grip of a property crisis.

ALDEN WILLIAMS/Stuff Building consents doubled to nearly 50,000 in the period since 2018

Houses were in short supply, and first-time buyers were struggling to get a toehold in a white-hot market. On top of that, planning and resource laws were blamed for curbing development and densification. All through the land was the rallying cry; “repeal and replace the RMA”.

If you believed media coverage at the time, first-home buyers were trumped at auctions by a mix of deep-pocketed foreign buyers and gimlet-eyed property investors.

The latter could take advantage of the legal “loophole” that allowed them to offset mortgage interest costs against taxable income. Yet, they mostly avoided paying tax on their capital gains, which made up the bulk of their business income.

In response, the incoming Ardern-led Government took a series of steps.

It started with a ban on foreign buyers, other than those from Australia and Singapore, to reduce competition from non-New Zealanders.

It then extended the “Brightline test” for when capital gains are taxed, from a sale within two years out to a sale within 10 years.

In the second term, after 2020, the right to offset interest costs against income (with an exemption for newly-built homes) began to be phased out. The aim was clear: to discourage property investment and shift the dial towards owner-occupiers and first-home buyers.

ROBERT KITCHIN/Stuff Finance Minister Grant Robertson, whose government phased out tax advantages for property investors and extended the bright line test to 10 years

On the resource management and planning side, Labour is reforming, and will replace, the RMA. Further, with National’s support and encouragement, it has mandated greater housing density in major cities.

Now, as they say at Treasury, the factors that influence a property market are multi-faceted. There is no general theory of policy relativity that can be applied to house prices, supply or demand.

So, there can be no straight line drawn between any single reform and the state of the property market.

That is especially true, given the further crazy 20 per cent surge in house values during the Covid pandemic, and then the almost-equally spectacular 18 per cent plunge as interest rates reared up against the inflationary impact of monetary and fiscal policy.

However, some figures can be pulled out that are at least relevant to the equation.

For example, foreign buyers were 3 per cent of the residential market and in central Auckland accounted for a whopping 22 per cent of purchases in 2018. They have dwindled to less than 0.4 per cent of the market now. In raw numbers, that is a fall in demand from roughly 3300 overseas purchases a year in 2018 to about 600 a year now.

Building consents virtually doubled to 50,000 over the same period, before dipping this year. House building has been strong.

At the same time the mix of buyers has morphed.

Since 2017, investors’ have fallen from the high 30s to about 35 per cent of sales. First-home buyers are increasingly prominent, up from a long-run average of 21-22 per cent of purchases, to top 25 per cent lately.

Supplied Will National’s proposed property law changes cause another house price boom?

There is a view that because there are numerically fewer first-home buyers now, than during the boom years, that is evidence of policy failure. That is fruit-cake nutty. A sector that does relatively better than others in a falling market is outperforming, even if the reasons are unclear. Ask any trader.

Against the background of all that reform, National’s policy for the October election represents a screeching u-turn into the past.

Gone would be the increase in the Brightline Test, wound back from 10 to 2 years. Investors would again be allowed to offset their interest costs, giving them back the competitive advantage over other buyers that they enjoyed until 2021. Restrictions on foreign buyers would likely be eased, though leader Christopher Luxon has had a bob each way, promising more detail before the election.

CHRIS SKELTON/Stuff National leader Christopher Luxon and deputy leader Nicola Willis initially supported medium density rule changes to boost housing supply but have since backed away from the move

Meanwhile National would repeal Labour’s RM reform, replacing it with the former much-reviled RMA. Years would be taken up penning a “permanent” new law.

National is also backing away from the medium density rule change it had previously championed. At the same time, it is promising to water-down protections for renters.

It is all so last decade.

If National (and ACT) wind back the clock, it risks further serious structural problems that will undo the limited good work done for renters and first home buyers.

And let’s not forget the waiting list for state houses has lengthened, despite the Government’s addition of 12,000 more public homes. So, the country is far from solving underlying housing affordability issues, before even contemplating giving property investors added advantages.

But National has read its target market well; that swathe of small-time property investors who hanker after a return to pre-2017 settings.

In the face of National’s ground-titling towards landlords, the Greens have read the room and their support base. They are loudly advocating for renters’ rights and would take things further with a cap on rents.

In any coalition deal it is unlikely Labour would agree to a blunt cap, so the issue is probably moot.

By contrast Labour seems reticent to shout its own achievements from the more-affordable rooftops. Nor has it so far made a big deal of the dangers posed by National’s back-to-the-future approach.

It’s hard to see what Labour has to lose. Faint heart never won fair voter.