The risk the Greens’ wealth tax poses to our economy

Green co-leader James Shaw unveiled a wide ranging tax and welfare plan, costing $10 billion each year. It would be funded by wealth taxes, and a corporate tax hike.

Jim Rose is a research fellow at the New Zealand Taxpayers’ Union.

OPINION: Chris Hipkins has ruled out a wealth tax under his leadership. This was an about-face at the very last minute.

Cabinet papers released last week show a very advanced decision process, right down to planning the parliamentary timetable for introducing a wealth tax.

Promises by Jacinda Ardern about no wealth taxes and capital gains taxes under her leadership did not stop her ministers starting work under her watch at least nine months ago on these strictly ruled-out taxes.

Would the embers of the latest policy bonfire by Prime Minister Hipkins survive the cut and thrust of any post-election coalition talks?

This captain’s call to categorically rule out a wealth tax inflamed the Greens. Their co-leader James Shaw threatened to sit on the crossbenches supporting a minority Labour government only on a vote-by-vote basis if the Greens didn’t get their way.

David White/Stuff James Shaw has signalled a hardline approach by his party on a wealth tax if it ends up in coalition talks with Labour after the election.

These strident threats by the Greens to withhold support from a Labour-led government calls for a closer consideration of the Greens’ tax proposals.

The Greens have proposed a 2.5% wealth tax from $2 million in net worth ($4 million for couples).

This wealth tax will be a major barrier to small businesses growing into a medium-sized business, because owners will start paying a 2.5% tax on their net worth well before cash-flows and profits reach sustainable levels.

The 2.5% wealth tax and the top tax rate will combine to tax away most of the returns from their businesses and investments. There will be little incentive to grow and reinvest.

Wealth taxes are a high risk for a small open economy like New Zealand because so much of our new technologies are imported by small business entrepreneurs. It is they who take the risk of pioneering the adaptation of these new and better products from overseas into local markets.

There is ample evidence from home and abroad, such as the Forbes 400 richest billionaires list, and from a big data analysis of the tax returns of the top 1% in the USA that the rich in the 21st century are working rich.

They often run a business that they founded, and they often continue to run it after it becomes a public company. Inheritance plays a surprisingly small role these days in becoming rich and staying rich.

AP French economist Thomas Piketty, who first made his name with his work on the evolution of the working rich.

The famous French economist, Thomas Piketty, first made his professional reputation by showing that over the 20th century the rich evolved into a working rich, earning salaries, bonuses and other income from running businesses.

Many of the millionaires and the 14 billionaires on the National Business Review’s Rich List are self-made. A 2.5% wealth tax will eat away at their ability to control and reinvest in the businesses they built with great entrepreneurial flair and usually in competitive markets or global markets.

Wealth taxes also have unintended consequences. In Switzerland and Denmark, for example, after just four to eight years, a 1% wealth tax reduced taxable wealth by between 7% and 22%.

Driving away wealth means less investment by entrepreneurs and investors in new capital and better technologies. Instead of reinvesting in their businesses, these entrepreneurs will be paying the 2.5% wealth tax.

The Greens also propose a trust assets tax of 1.5%.

This won’t just affect the very wealthy, but many ordinary families too, because one in five New Zealand homes is owned by a family trust. It won’t make a difference whether the family home is mortgage free or not, because the trusts tax is an asset tax, meaning that people start to pay the tax from dollar one.

Their trust assets tax proposal also – perhaps inadvertently – sets up a green tax haven for the wealthy.

Any moderately rich New Zealanders already liable for the wealth tax and who are reasonably debt free will load up their assets into a trust to avoid the 2.5% wealth tax.

Ordinary families who own their homes through the family trust will have no similar tax avoidance option because they don’t pay the wealth tax.

Farms will be heavily taxed too. An average dairy farm has a net worth of $3.8 million so will pay $45,000 per year in tax. This is about a third of their average net cash flows.

CHRIS SKELTON/Stuff Dairy farms would be particularly hard-hit by the Greens’ tax proposals, writes Jim Rose.

Most dairy farms are held in trust and those that are will pay on average an extra $120,000 each year. The average dairy farm has $8 million in assets and debts account for about half of that, but farmers will have to pay tax on the whole lot.

Our living standards are falling behind Australia’s because we as a country struggle to attract investment. This proposed tax on entrepreneurship, coupled with an asset tax on hardworking, financially responsible families, will completely disincentive ambition and leave us all poorer.

Let’s keep our fingers crossed that Hipkins’ wealth tax line-in-the sand doesn’t wash away come October.