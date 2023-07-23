What I learned and loved about football during the Ferns' historic win

Alison Mau is a columnist for the Sunday Star-Times.

OPINION: A major disclaimer first-up: I know nothing about football. I don’t think before Thursday night I had ever watched a game all the way through; although I did become obsessed with Welcome to Wrexham, the docuseries about two rich Hollywood actors’ quest to revive a struggling football team in Wales. There was some matchplay, edited blockbuster-style for maximum drama, but the show’s real attraction was the quirk and charm of the real-life townspeople and their life-long obsession with their team.

My ignorance of the beautiful game is in-character; I’m no aficionado of any sport requiring human feet to touch the ground (first one to work that riddle out gets the lollipop). But like any of you, I adore a spectacle, and you can’t live in Australia or Aotearoa without absorbing by osmosis a certain understanding of the basics of oval ballplay.

In 30 years living in New Zealand I have let my knowledge and understanding of Australian Rules football (which, as I grew up in Melbourne, was once encyclopaedic) slip away like a handful of sand through gradually opening fingers, to be replaced by a solid working knowledge of rugby. I watch mainly test matches, and I love a great All Blacks win because doesn’t everybody?

And now I am a football convert. Not from gradual exposure, but from the heart-busting impact of a single match. That’s the power of the Football Ferns’ stupefyingly exciting win to open the FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023. And because I am a little bit obsessive, this has led me down a number of rabbit holes, starting pretty much as soon as we sat down and turned on the telly on Thursday night.

Phil Walter/Getty Images Hannah Wilkinson celebrates after scoring New Zealand’s first goal during the FIFA Women's World Cup 2023.

The first thing that struck our fireside group of (mostly) newbies to the sport, was how bloody far they run in the course of a match. I learned that in the average game it could be 10 to 12 kilometres, varying between a mild jog and repeated and sudden sprints. I learned midfielders probably run the most of any on the pitch. How fit would you have to be to do that?!

Pretty darn fit I learned, as I tipped further down the rabbit hole. In this context, aerobic fitness is best measured by measuring a person’s maximal rate of oxygen consumption. This gives you a VO2 max score, and elite women footballers have VO2 max scores in the 50s (trust me, that’s a lot higher than you and me).

I learned that all the jostling and pushing and the occasional trip-up might lead to a foul with an accompanying yellow or red card, but does not generally lead to broken legs or arms or any other injury that would require writhing on the ground in simulated agony. This was surprising. I have seen quite a bit of that from male footballers. Is it that women football players are tougher than men? Do they feel pain less? Or are they less confident in their acting skills? Plainly I still have more to research.

KAI SCHWOERER/Stuff Maren Mjelde of Norway and Hannah Wilkinson of New Zealand (L-R) compete for the ball during the FIFA Women's World Cup Group A match at Eden Park on July 20, 2023.

I learned that the struggle for equity is nowhere near over, despite prize money at WWC 2023 jumping 300% from the last Cup in 2019. It matters less where the floor was four years ago, and more that the figure remains just a quarter of the bucks up for grabs at the mens’ tournament. I also learned women in football will not shy away from fighting for equity even as they head into potentially the biggest tournament of their sporting careers.

I learned that FIFA’s permission for the indigenous flags of Aotearoa and Australia to be officially flown at the 2023 matches is something that also had to be fought for by those who’ve made the game their lifelong passion. And, that although that’s a win for indigenous visibility at the tournament, it’s just a hat-tip really; until FIFA responds to the letter sent to it in March by the Australian Indigenous Football Council pleading for funding for indigenous footballers, programmes and pathways around the world, it will smack a little bit of convenient cultural appropriation.

I’m not the only one who’s learned all this and more in the past few days to the benefit of the game, by the looks of ticket sales for New Zealand’s second fixture against the Philippines in Wellington on Tuesday.

But best of all, I learned - or, perhaps, it was just a reminder - you do not write off a Kiwi team no matter how lacklustre their recent record. I learned Hannah Wilkinson’s name, and saw her joy, and I will never forget it.