Why is Barbie more inspiring than our politicians?

OPINION: Yesterday it rained, just like the day before, and the day before that, and the day before that. Today, as you read this, it’s probably raining. We’re halfway through the year and parts of New Zealand, particularly Auckland, Northland, and the East Coast, have already recorded more than a year’s worth of rain. Downpours were forecasted this weekend.

In others news, mortgages rates are past 7%, petrol is back to $2.6 a litre, and at New World you’ll find an iceberg lettuce costs $6.49. Overseas, the northern hemisphere is on fire, and Ukraine has passed more than 500 days at war with Russia.

Back in New Zealand, where it seems like just about everyone is sick, tired, or both, the appetite for change is palpable. According to Massey University research released this week, more than a third of us are seriously thinking of quitting our jobs, and more than half of us have moderate to high levels of “quitting thoughts”. Around a third were considering moving to Australia, ever since the government there laid down a tantalising pathway to citizenship for fed-up Kiwis.

Professor Jarrod Haar said while we weren’t quite in “the great resignation” phase anymore, there remained the spectre of high turnover despite growing layoffs. Strangely, he said, job insecurity was low. “This encourages people to make changes around their job. Further, financial stress and the ‘lure of Australian citizenship’ also appear to be at play, making for a curious remainder of 2023.”

Curious indeed. A disillusioned population demands innovation and robust action from its leaders.

The Government will be under uncomfortable pressure this week as it faces perhaps the greatest example yet of the unignorable flaws in our crime and justice regime. That someone on home detention, one of the most punitive and closely monitored community-based sentences, can obtain a weapon with which to travel and shoot people dead, should qualify for the kind of scrutiny that followed the actions of Corrections when Tony Robertson was able to rape and murder Blessie Gotingco while wearing an ankle bracelet.

Whether crime rates are increasing or people are simply reporting more is no longer relevant: the perception that New Zealanders live in an increasingly lawless society is there, and that vision now also belongs to the tens of thousands of tourists who've visited for the World Cup.

For a minute, earlier this week, Labour seemed to have been emboldened: announcing a law that would make it illegal to commission a young person for an offence. That turned out to be an embarrassing communication error. It would simply be an aggravating factor in sentencing.

National, too, gets 2/10 for effort for its cost of living solution. Having heard young professionals were sick of forking out thousands for a bond (understandably), it will let them take it out of their KiwiSaver instead, a move that would steal thousands in investment gains over time, only for the strong likelihood a landlord would keep it for a blown lightbulb. Galvanising stuff.

The only one getting real cut-through with messages of transformation this week is the 64-year-old blonde heroine who we all know, love or loathe.

On Thursday, after months of build-up, the Hollywood blockbuster Barbie finally arrived in cinemas, after millions of us watched and rewatched the trailer; saw its stars trotted out in pink on red carpets around the world.

Thousands of hours of talk show interviews and many more words have been written about the feminist value in bringing the Mattel doll to life. But hear me out on this one. The story ostensibly follows a rattled Barbie awakening to the fact her plastic world is no longer fit for purpose. Her crossroads moment is pitched flawlessly by Kate McKinnon, who earnestly tells Barbie, “You can go back to your regular life, or you can know the truth about the universe.”

That this message has stirred New Zealanders to book out theatres across the motu could be a sign that we’re all in our winter of discontent, reaching our own fork in the road. Or perhaps we just need to get out of the rain for a little while.