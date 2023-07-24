Challenging the culture that gave rise to the Mama Hooch assaults

Roberto Jaz and his older brother Danny drugged and sexually assaulted numerous patrons of Mama Hooch bar in Christchurch. The video above shows Roberto's first interview with police where he lied repeatedly.

Marama Davidson is the Minister for the Prevention of Family and Sexual Violence.

OPINION: The latest news of how young women were violated at Christchurch bar Mama Hooch by two brothers who helped run their father’s bar makes me feel sick and angry. All people are entitled to go out and have fun without being sexually violated.

We must not let our anger and outrage at what these men did go away. We should not ever accept that our young women are fair game for sexual harassment and assault.

The decision to speak up after sexual harassment, assault, and abuse is always a tough one for victim/survivors. It’s scary, and confronting, and can too often leave survivors feeling even more violated by the system itself.

Most sexual assault and violence is unreported and this too is survivor agency for their own safety, protection and dignity. I honour survivors making the best decisions they can at the time. I say unequivocally – the violence that happened to you was wrong and not your fault.

You deserve to be respected, supported and validated and for the people who violated you to be accountable and supported to stop using violence.

I want to acknowledge the bravery of the young women at the centre of the Mama Hooch case who reported what happened to them, and the young women who told their stories in court.

We must create the conditions across our communities where people feel OK to talk about what they’ve experienced and know they can seek help and justice.

Collectively in Aotearoa we are only just starting to understand the dynamics of family violence and sexual violence and we have inter-generational work ahead of us to do collectively, for everyone to live safe lives.

The sexual violence that happened to the young women at Mama Hooch was not an isolated incident.

I’ve seen the understandable disgust, the outrage, the horror from the broader public regarding the actions of these brothers. And I ask that we realise – these two men are not just “monsters“ that we can conveniently disassociate ourselves from.

They are part of a culture that is affirmed by this country’s long-standing attitudes towards women, towards people perceived as having less power, and from people who feel entitled to overpower others who they see as worth less.

Derogatory and sexist language and behaviour has been normalised in our communities and often dismissed as “no big deal”.

It happens in ordinary places including family gatherings, in the workplace and in public spaces. Often there is repeated inappropriate behaviour that seems minor and then escalates – it is only when someone is brave enough to speak up, that the full extent is realised.

David Walker/The Press The Mama Hooch bar on Christchurch’s Colombo St, in the central city, where many of the attacks on women took place.

While this issue is not unique to Aotearoa, we have a collective responsibility to talk about the behaviours we allow to occur. I pay respect to the many leaders, community organisations and movements that are committed to making change to end these harmful attitudes and actions. And I ask that we all commit to being champions of this change.

We must not go back to feeling comfortable that these particular offenders were caught and sent to prison. They are barely the tip of the iceberg. Underneath that tip there is a cesspool of people on their way to feeling entitled to their violence – if we don’t all pay attention and encourage strong healthy behaviours and relationships.

We must acknowledge the many champions for change and positive role models we know all around us doing incredible work, coming from all genders including men.

We have to grow that work together and realise that each of us has a role in our own lives and circles to influence the next generations to be free from sexual violence and family violence.

In 2022, 90% of the people convicted of family violence offences and 99% of the people convicted of sexual violence offences were male. And here I strongly acknowledge that all genders can be victims of sexual violence and pay tribute to male survivors who also suffer from the dominant patriarchal stigma that makes it difficult for male survivors to speak up.

While most violence is not reported to Police, you can see from this data that enabling men’s wellbeing and respectful, peaceful relationships will be central to eliminating family violence and sexual violence.

Investing in community leadership and services that enable healing, break cycles of behaviour, and disrupt harmful beliefs will help to prevent future violence. This is complex and challenging work. At times it will be uncomfortable, but our children and mokopuna ahead deserve nothing less from us.

If you are disgusted at the Mama Hooch perpetrators, do not let those feelings go to waste. Be reflective of yourself, and others around you. We owe it to our future generations.

To those of you out there who have spoken out about behaviour that has caused you harm, I want to say thank you. Many of us, myself included – never spoke out. I hope we can create a world together where we support survivors better, and we support men and all genders to end violence.